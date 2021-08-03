20,595 Dead 1.9 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

Global Research, August 03, 2021Health Impact News 2 August 2021
The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 20,595 fatalities, and 1,960,607 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.
A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.
The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)
So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.
The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 31, 2021 there are 20,595 deaths and 1,960,607 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (968,870) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through July 31, 2021.
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 9,868 deaths and 767,225 injuries to 31/07/2021
- 21,004 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 126 deaths
- 19,717 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,489 deaths
- 177 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 9,913 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 471 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 11,693 Eye disorders incl. 21 deaths
- 69,612 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 431 deaths
- 205,214 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,832 deaths
- 779 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 46 deaths
- 8,405 Immune system disorders incl. 53 deaths
- 24,114 Infections and infestations incl. 941 deaths
- 9,314 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 146 deaths
- 19,170 Investigations incl. 323 deaths
- 5,675 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 178 deaths
- 104,915 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 122 deaths
- 528 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 43 deaths
- 137,631 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,081 deaths
- 719 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 24 deaths
- 140 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 13,659 Psychiatric disorders incl. 130 deaths
- 2,481 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 157 deaths
- 8,028 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 33,642 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,168 deaths
- 36,970 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 87 deaths
- 1,289 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
- 564 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths
- 21,401 Vascular disorders incl. 404 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 5,460 deaths and 212,474 injuries to 31/07/2021
- 3,901 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 49 deaths
- 6,139 Cardiac disorders incl. 599 deaths
- 86 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 2,699 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 165 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 3,330 Eye disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 18,562 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 200 deaths
- 57,313 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,188 deaths
- 345 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths
- 1,803 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 6,151 Infections and infestations incl. 332 deaths
- 4,652 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 102 deaths
- 4,289 Investigations incl. 103 deaths
- 2,105 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 125 deaths
- 26,743 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
- 252 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 27 deaths
- 38,118 Nervous system disorders incl. 552 deaths
- 432 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths
- 46 Product issues
- 4,224 Psychiatric disorders incl. 90 deaths
- 1,306 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 85 deaths
- 1,526 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 9,377 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 521 deaths
- 11,300 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths
- 925 Social circumstances incl. 20 deaths
- 700 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 55 deaths
- 5,985 Vascular disorders incl. 207 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 4,534 deaths and 923,749 injuries to 31/07/2021
- 10,912 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 184 deaths
- 15,131 Cardiac disorders incl. 523 deaths
- 132 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 10,643 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 415 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 16,108 Eye disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 91,912 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 229 deaths
- 244,487 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,128 deaths
- 729 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 41 deaths
- 3,663 Immune system disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 22,077 Infections and infestations incl. 284 deaths
- 10,114 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 119 deaths
- 20,068 Investigations incl. 105 deaths
- 11,087 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 62 deaths
- 140,986 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 63 deaths
- 446 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 13 deaths
- 194,032 Nervous system disorders incl. 727 deaths
- 363 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
- 135 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 17,296 Psychiatric disorders incl. 39 deaths
- 3,324 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 11,369 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 31,980 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 534 deaths
- 42,437 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths
- 1,093 Social circumstances incl. 7 deaths
- 971 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 19 deaths
- 21,839 Vascular disorders incl. 336 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 733 deaths and 57,159 injuries to 31/07/2021
- 531 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 867 Cardiac disorders incl. 92 deaths
- 21 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 346 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 24 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 705 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 5,449 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 27 deaths
- 15,097 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 177 deaths
- 78 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 231 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 915 Infections and infestations incl. 21 deaths
- 529 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths
- 2,936 Investigations incl. 51 deaths
- 305 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 12 deaths
- 9,614 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 24 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
- 12,240 Nervous system disorders incl. 90 deaths
- 17 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 17 Product issues
- 659 Psychiatric disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 207 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 354 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 1,878 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 1,602 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 143 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 468 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths
- 1,902 Vascular disorders incl. 81 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
*
