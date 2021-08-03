Jaime C.

20,595 Dead 1.9 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, August 03, 2021Health Impact News 2 August 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 20,595 fatalities, and 1,960,607 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 31, 2021 there are 20,595 deaths and 1,960,607 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (968,870) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through July 31, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 9,868 deathand 767,225 injuries to 31/07/2021

  • 21,004   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 126 deaths
  • 19,717   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,489 deaths
  • 177        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 9,913     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 471        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 11,693   Eye disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 69,612   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 431 deaths
  • 205,214 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,832 deaths
  • 779        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 46 deaths
  • 8,405     Immune system disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 24,114   Infections and infestations incl. 941 deaths
  • 9,314     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 146 deaths
  • 19,170   Investigations incl. 323 deaths
  • 5,675     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 178 deaths
  • 104,915 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 122 deaths
  • 528        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 43 deaths
  • 137,631 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,081 deaths
  • 719        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 24 deaths
  • 140        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 13,659   Psychiatric disorders incl. 130 deaths
  • 2,481     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 157 deaths
  • 8,028     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 33,642   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,168 deaths
  • 36,970   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 87 deaths
  • 1,289     Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
  • 564        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths
  • 21,401   Vascular disorders incl. 404 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 5,460 deathand 212,474 injuries to 31/07/2021

  • 3,901     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 49 deaths
  • 6,139     Cardiac disorders incl. 599 deaths
  • 86           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 2,699     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 165        Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 3,330     Eye disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 18,562   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 200 deaths
  • 57,313   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,188 deaths
  • 345        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 1,803     Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 6,151     Infections and infestations incl. 332 deaths
  • 4,652     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 102 deaths
  • 4,289     Investigations incl. 103 deaths
  • 2,105     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 125 deaths
  • 26,743   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
  • 252        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 27 deaths
  • 38,118   Nervous system disorders incl. 552 deaths
  • 432        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl5 deaths
  • 46           Product issues
  • 4,224     Psychiatric disorders incl. 90 deaths
  • 1,306     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 85 deaths
  • 1,526     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 9,377     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 521 deaths
  • 11,300   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 925        Social circumstances incl. 20 deaths
  • 700        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 55 deaths
  • 5,985     Vascular disorders incl. 207 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca4,534 deathand 923,749 injuries to 31/07/2021

  • 10,912   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 184 deaths
  • 15,131   Cardiac disorders incl. 523 deaths
  • 132        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 10,643   Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 415        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 16,108   Eye disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 91,912   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 229 deaths
  • 244,487 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,128 deaths
  • 729        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 41 deaths
  • 3,663     Immune system disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 22,077   Infections and infestations incl. 284 deaths
  • 10,114   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 119 deaths
  • 20,068   Investigations incl. 105 deaths
  • 11,087   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 140,986 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 446        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 13 deaths
  • 194,032 Nervous system disorders incl. 727 deaths
  • 363        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
  • 135        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 17,296   Psychiatric disorders incl. 39 deaths
  • 3,324     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 11,369   Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 31,980   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 534 deaths
  • 42,437   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 1,093     Social circumstances incl. 7 deaths
  • 971        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 19 deaths
  • 21,839   Vascular disorders incl. 336 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson733 deaths and 57,159 injuries to 31/07/2021

  • 531        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 867        Cardiac disorders incl. 92 deaths
  • 21           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 346        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 24           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 705        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 5,449     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 15,097   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 177 deaths
  • 78           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 231        Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 915        Infections and infestations incl. 21 deaths
  • 529        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths
  • 2,936     Investigations incl. 51 deaths
  • 305        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 9,614     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 24           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 12,240   Nervous system disorders incl. 90 deaths
  • 17           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 17           Product issues
  • 659        Psychiatric disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 207        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 354        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,878     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 1,602     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 143        Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 468        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths
  • 1,902     Vascular disorders incl. 81 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

