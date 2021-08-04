90 Health/Science Institutions Globally All Failed to Cite Even 1 Record of “SARS-COV-2” Purification, by Anyone, Anywhere, Ever

By Fluoride Free Peel

Global Research, August 04, 2021

The following article provides a summary of the authors’ more detailed article entitled

Freedom of Information Requests: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification

By Fluoride Free Peel, August 04, 2021

This article provides links to correspondence (pdf) with several of the Health/Science institutions.

For references purposes, below is the scan of the researchers “Freedom of Information” letter. The responses can be consulted. See links below as well as in the related article entitled:

Ninety Health/Science Freedom of Information institutions globally all failed to provide or cite even 1 record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification, by anyone, anywhere, ever.

Below is a list of the institutions.

81. Canada’s Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (Ontario).

82. Slovenia’s Univerzitetni klinični center Ljubljana UKCLJ (University Medical Centre Ljubljana).

83. Ukraine’s Ministry of Health

84. Western Australia Minister & Department of Health

85. South Australia Minister for Health and Wellbeing

86. New South Wales Ministry of Health, Australia

87. Pennine Acute National Health Service Trust, England

88. Salford Royal National Health Service Foundation Trust, England

89. Brazil, Anvisa (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency)

90. Brazil, Ministry of Health

