Video: Freedom Fighter Court Victory! Ends Masking, Shots, Quarantine in Alberta!

By Patrick King and Stew Peters

Global Research, August 04, 2021Stew Peters Show 3 August 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON!

We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!

The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

Related Articles

9 July 2021

21 June 2021

5 May 2021The original source of this article is Stew Peters ShowCopyright © Patrick King and Stew Peters, Stew Peters Show, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-alberta/5752023