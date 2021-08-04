World’s Elderly Population Targeted with 3rd COVID-19 Shot for Those Who Survived the First Two

By Brian Shilhavy

According to statistics released by the CDC in their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the vast majority of recorded deaths following one of the experimental COVID-19 injections has been among the elderly.

According to the CDC, 60% of all reported deaths following COVID-19 injections have been in people age 44 or higher, 50% of all reported deaths have been in people age 65 or older, and 35% of all recorded deaths have been in people age 75 or older.

When you consider that 38% of all recorded deaths following COVID injections the age is “unknown,” then those percentages among the elderly are most certainly even higher.

For those who refuse to accept the CDC’s explanation that all these deaths recorded following the COVID-19 injections had nothing to do with the shots, then it is clearly obvious that the elderly are being killed in much higher numbers from these shots than the rest of the population.

We have documented many of these stories of mass deaths in senior care homes earlier this year, often in homes where few or no deaths occurred in all of 2020 during the COVID-19 Plandemic. In some cases, these seniors were forcibly injected against their will.

For those who survived the injections, there are now plans in motion to roll out a 3rd COVID-19 “booster” shot to be injected into the seniors who survived the first two shots.

We reported last week that Israel was the first nation to announce a 3rd booster shot by Pfizer beginning with people over the age of 60.

And now The Telegraph out of the UK is reporting that the UK will also roll out “booster shots” for COVID-19, targeting the people over the age of 50.

Booster vaccines are to be offered to 32million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph can disclose.

Amid fears that the efficacy of the vaccines may begin to decline, ministers are planning to deliver an average of almost 2.5million third doses a week starting in the first week of September.

Pharmacies will be at the forefront of the vaccine programme so that GPs and other NHS staff can focus on the growing backlog of patients waiting for other treatments.

All adults aged 50 and over, as well as the immuno-suppressed, will be offered the booster jabs.

The campaign could start as soon as Sept 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan. It is hoped the timetable will leave at least a fortnight for the final people vaccinated to benefit from the jab’s effect before Christmas. (Source.)

Germany is planning something similar, beginning September 1st.

Germany plans to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to the elderly and at-risk from September 1, according to a draft document seen by AFP on Sunday, as concerns grow about the spread of the Delta variant.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and Germany’s 16 regional health ministers are expected to finalise the plans, drawn up by ministry officials, in a meeting Monday.

Mobile vaccination teams will be sent into care and nursing homes to offer Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna booster shots to residents, regardless of which vaccine they had originally, says the document.

Doctors will also be able to administer the booster jab to those who qualify, such as the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

The text justifies the initiative by citing recent studies showing that protection from infection declines with time, putting vulnerable people at risk again.

Although Germany is currently enjoying relatively low infection rates compared with neighbouring countries, case numbers have been creeping up in recent weeks mainly because of the more contagious Delta variant.

There are also concerns about a slowdown in the country’s vaccination rate, with just over 52 percent of the population fully jabbed. (Source.)

No doubt the rest of Europe and the United States will soon follow this plan.

Can we please stop pretending that this is not a eugenics genocide plan to get rid of as many in the elderly population as possible?

It’s been happening already for years with the flu shots, but combined with the propaganda fear of COVID-19 and locking down these seniors and separating them from their family members and health advocates, deaths are now obviously skyrocketing.

Why Aren’t These Experimental Injections Killing or Injuring Everyone who Takes Them?

A legitimate question that is probably asked of everyone who is trying to warn others about how dangerous and deadly these injections are, is why are there so many people who have received one or two shots, and are relatively unaffected by them in terms of side effects?

There are theories that some of the batches from the COVID-19 shots are placebos, but I have not seen any credible evidence to support that yet.

The more likely explanation is that these are new products never before mass produced and mass distributed, and some of them are just “duds” either because they were manufactured improperly, or after manufacturing they were not handled properly.

For this explanation, we most certainly have ample evidence.

Back in March, for example, we reported on some leaked documents that were supplied to European Medicines Agency (EMA) last December for approval of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 shots.

Reports on those documents that were published in the BMJ stated that the EMA had major concerns that only 55% of the samples even had intact mRNA strands. The EMA gave approval anyway, because “the amounts of a potential protein produced by the truncated mRNA would be too low to constitute a safety risk.” See: Leaked Pfizer Documents Reveal Only 55% of Some COVID Vaccine Samples had RNA Intact Prior to European Approval Exposing Huge Quality Control Issues

This past June we published a video from a CVS pharmacist who quit her job because she refused to inject people with a COVID-19 injection. During that video she stated that one of her co-workers was fired, because he failed to handle doses of COVID-19 injections properly. See: Pharmacist Quits CVS Job Over Refusal to Kill People with COVID-19 Shots and Becomes a Whistleblower (Video)

With the tens of thousands of pharmacies across the U.S., most of which are severely under-staffed right now, we can certainly expect this is happening quite a bit.

The Pfizer doses need to be kept at temperatures below -70 degrees, and when thawed there are very specific ways of handling the doses to keep them “viable.”

There have been numerous reports of manufacturing issues in the plants where these shots are produced, so it is not only plausible, but highly likely, that many people are getting shots from doses that are either inactive or not fully active enough to produce all the side effects causing injuries and deaths, which is already very high.

It is also possible that some batches are either weakened or placebos, but I have just not seen credible evidence to support that yet. If it is true, the one sector where I could see that they would have a motivation to inject placebos, would be in professional sports, where major side effects and reduced athletic performance would be quickly noticed, giving very negative publicity for the shots.

For years it was known that cholesterol-lowering statin drugs created loss of muscle function, long before the FDA issued warnings about this side effect, but it was well known in the field of Sports and players were forbidden from taking these drugs.

The other motivation to inject a major portion of the population with placebos, especially during an initial roll-out, is to reduce the negative publicity the side effects create in the first doses.

Because as we move towards mandatory vaccinations, it is quite well-known that the most vocal voices opposing mandatory vaccinations are those who were previously pro-vaccine and have now been injured by them, or had a close friend or loved one being seriously injured or killed.

The ones who get the first shots and survive, become willing repeat customers for future “booster” shots.

Mark Dice released a video yesterday that he shot in San Diego, where he posed as someone taking a survey and asking strangers passing by on the street to sign a petition to force people who refuse the COVID-19 shots to be arrested and jailed.

You will be amazed (or maybe not) at how many people willingly gave their name and birthdate to sign this fake petition to arrest and jail their fellow citizens who refuse to take the COVID-19 shots.

