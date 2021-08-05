Over Police Violence against Berlin Corona Demos: UN Special Envoy Melzer Announces ‘Official Intervention’

By RT

Global Research, August 05, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

The Article below was a breaking news item from RT.De, 5 August, at 3.59 pm.

***

Following an appeal by the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, over a hundred tips have been received about police violence at the Berlin Corona demos last weekend. Now he announced an investigation and “official intervention with the German government”.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, previously known for his interventions on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, told Berliner Zeitung that his team had received a large number of reports of police violence against demonstrators at the 1 August demonstration in Berlin:

“We will now sift through the material and evaluate it. Every single message and every single video has to be verified exactly and I will also talk to direct eyewitnesses. But my impression is that in several cases there is reason enough for an official intervention on my part with the federal government.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

14 February 2020

1 June 2019

4 June 2019The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © RT, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/police-violence-berlin-un-special-envoy-melzer-announces-officialintervention/5752168