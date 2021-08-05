Video: US Government-Funded Media in Malaysia: “Malaysiakini”

By Brian Berletic

Asia-Pacific Research, August 05, 2021The New Atlas 3 August 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

A recent video post on The New Atlas discussing US-backed protests in Malaysia exposed Malaysia-based media organization, “Malaysiakini,” as funded by the US government and convicted financial criminal George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Viewers responded with surprise that Malaysiakini was funded by the US government, apparently unaware of the media platform’s foreign backing.

Here is a video that goes deeper into Malaysiakini’s funding, what it means regarding its claims of being “independent media,” and the danger of media and opposition groups hijacking legitimate concerns among the Malaysian people in the same way the US-engineered “Arab Spring” did across the Middle East and North Africa in 2011.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

Related

In Malaysian Borneo, home to some of the world’s oldest rainforests and an array of biodiverse plant and animal species, logging will always be a sensitive issue. Controversy has recently surrounded Sabah’s Chief Minister Musa Aman over allegations of embezzling $90 million (RM 279 million) from years of illegal logging…

The original source of this article is The New AtlasCopyright © Brian Berletic, The New Atlas, 2021