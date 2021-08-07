Selected Articles: People Are Choosing Freedom, Resisting COVID Restrictions

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, August 07, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul: Mask Mandates and Lockdowns from Petty Tyrants? No, Not Again. Choose Freedom

By Sen. Rand Paul, August 05, 2021

Resist. They can’t arrest us all. They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.

Video: Canadian Court Victory Proves COVID-19 Is a Hoax and All Restrictions Have Now Been Dropped

By Kenan SonOfEnos, August 05, 2021

He issued a subpoena to the Provincial Health Minister for proof that the so-called Covid-19 Virus exists, and they were forced to admit that they had no evidence whatsoever. The virus has never been isolated, and thus the government had no legal grounds to impose any of the punishing restrictions they have inflicted on society.

Video: UK Official Admits Lockdowns for “Social Control”

By Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen, July 27, 2021

Part whistleblower, part human rights activist, Graham Brady is calling out his own government’s ill-advised Covid mitigation policies, originating from fear, rather than sound public health science.

France Rises Up Against Macron’s Vaccine Passports

By Winter Oaks, July 19, 2021

The crowd represented a very wide cross-section of the local population. The Gilets Jaunes had already started this process of breaking down the old “left” and “right” political divisions in favour of a broad popular struggle against the power elite.

Thousands Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Greece

By Tasos Kokkinidis, July 16, 2021

Alongside the around 4,000 that turned out in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, police said several hundred people also took to the streets in the cities of Thessaloniki, Ioannina and Heraklion for the same reason.

Strategically Resisting the New Dark Age: The Seven Days Campaign to Resist “The Great Reset”

By Robert J. Burrowes, July 08, 2021

Under cover of a non-existent ‘pandemic’, the global elite is now engaged in an elaborately planned endeavour to take complete control of human life and human society using measures clearly outlined in the literature related to ‘The Great Reset’, the fourth industrial revolution, transhumanism, eugenics and Cyber Polygon.

Defining “Down Freedom”. Handouts and Social Submission in the Covid Era

By James Bovard, June 22, 2021

Will the Great Pandemic permanently unleash governments around the world? Covid-19 is enabling politicians to turn freedom from an individual right into a conditional bureaucratic dispensation.

Related Articles

5 August 2021

23 June 2021

7 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-people-choosing-freedom-resisting-covid-restrictions/5752237