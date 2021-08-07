Video: Patrick King. The Virus Has Not Been Isolated! “No I Did Not Win The Court Case”. “They Do Not Have the Evidence”.

By Patrick King and Dan Dicks

Patrick King has been trending on twitter due to a viral video where it is claimed that the province of Alberta rolled back on their lockdown measures as a result of Patrick’s court proceedings and this is not true as Patrick states. I Wasn’t Successful, No I did Not Win The Court Case”.

The outcome of this legal procedure was not in favour of Patrick King. Although successful in the court of public opinion, Patrick did not win the court case, at least NOT YET. .

The Alberta Government does not have a leg to stand on. The virus has not been isolated. They do not have the evidence.

There are a lot of people in Alberta and around the World who are Fighting against the Big Lie. Patrick King embodies the Truth.

Truth is a powerful peaceful weapon.

The covid narrative is very fragile. What we must achieve is to break the Big Lie.

