Haiti Betrayed

A panel discussion of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

By Michael Welch, Bianca Mugyenyi, Brian Concannon Jr., and Jean Saint-Vil

Global Research, August 08, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1102205422&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

In the latest twist in the troubled turmoil saga swirling around Haiti, the president, Jovenel Moïse was assassinated.

It happened around 1am local time on July 7. According to Haitian police, more than 30 people were involved in the assassination. They stormed the house, tied up guards and housekeeping staff, and shot the president twelve times with high calibre bullets, once directly into the forehead. [1]

Moïse of course was no saint himself. He had ruled by decree since early in 2020. Even though his term was over on February 7 of this year, he stayed in power anyway until February of 2022, much to the chagrin of the people. Now with this assassination, political uncertainty in expected to increase.[2]

But there is another picture of the island country we desperately need to see. The Haitian people are less troubled by their picks as leaders than by the role of the United States ensuring that this country will continue to be occupied and ensure that nothing upsets the lucrative economic relationship that has served them so well.

And the year this occupation was finally achieved was in 2004, when the U.S., Canada, and France orchestrated a coup against the people’s president, Jean Bertrand Aristide.

All “Black Lives Matter” rhetoric to the contrary, these great powers have continued to thrive at the expense of a devastated public that more than 200 years ago overthrew the slave-masters on the island.

This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we invite the listeners to attend a panel discussion talking about the movie Haiti Betrayed. They will discuss the various military, economic and other ways the U.S. and Canada and other major powers are continuing to benefit from the misery of the people. The conversation was held on February 28 (Black History month) and was moderated by Canadian Foreign Policy Institute director Bianca Mugyenyi.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/XIN4Ebp7cc0

Elaine Brière is a Canadian filmmaker and photojournalist. She crafted the film Haiti Betrayed, on the role of Canada in the 2004 coup d’état in Haiti, was released in late 2019. Her first documentary, Bitter Paradise: The Sell-out of East Timor, won Best Political Documentary at the 1997 HOT DOCS! festival and Production Excellence award at Seattle Women in Film in 1998.

Jean Saint-Vil was born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and is currently based in Ottawa. He has been an activist who helped to found the Canada Haiti Action Network. He has been featured as political analyst by Canadian radio and television as well as by Embassy Magazine, ZNet and Rogers Ottawa Television.

Kira Paulemon graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh where she majored in Political Science and Latin American Studies with a minor in Spanish. She has a strong interest in human rights, racial and social justice, and US foreign policy in Latin America, particularly in Haiti which is where she’s from.

Brian Concannon is a human rights lawyer and foreign policy advocate. He is the Executive Director of Project Blueprint, which works for a human rights-based US foreign policy by bringing the perspectives of people abroad impacted by US policies into policy discussions and advocacy.

Bianca Mugyenyi is an activist, a journalist, and the director of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1102205422&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM out of the University of Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca .

Other stations airing the show:

CIXX 106.9 FM, broadcasting from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario. It airs Sundays at 6am.

WZBC 90.3 FM in Newton Massachusetts is Boston College Radio and broadcasts to the greater Boston area. The Global Research News Hour airs during Truth and Justice Radio which starts Sunday at 6am.

Campus and community radio CFMH 107.3fm in Saint John, N.B. airs the Global Research News Hour Fridays at 7pm.

CJMP 90.1 FM, Powell River Community Radio, airs the Global Research News Hour every Saturday at 8am.

Caper Radio CJBU 107.3FM in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia airs the Global Research News Hour starting Wednesday afternoon from 3-4pm.

Cowichan Valley Community Radio CICV 98.7 FM serving the Cowichan Lake area of Vancouver Island, BC airs the program Thursdays at 9am pacific time.

Notes:

Santiago Pérezand and Anthony Harrup (July 23, 2021), ‘Haiti President Assassinated: What We Know About Killing of Jovenel Moïse’, the Wall Street Journal; https://www.wsj.com/articles/haiti-president-assassination-11625665343 ibid

Related Articles

19 July 2021

9 July 2021

11 July 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Michael Welch, Bianca Mugyenyi, Brian Concannon Jr., and Jean Saint-Vil, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/haiti-betrayed/5752398