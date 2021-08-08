The Fake “Delta Variant” and The Fourth Wave: Another Lockdown? Upcoming Financial Crash? Worldwide Economic and Social Sabotage?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, August 08, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

****

Introduction

Is a new Worldwide lockdown envisaged as a means to combating the “dangerous” Covid variant entitled “Delta”?

The fear campaign has once more gone into high gear.

Let me briefly review the history of this crisis.

There is a sequence of outright lies and fabrications used to justify far-reaching policy decisions in the course of the last 18 months.

The biggest lie, which is firmly acknowledged both by scientific opinion and the WHO is that the RT-PCR test used to “detect” the spread of the virus (as well as the variants) is not only flawed but TOTALLY INVALID. (Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter III)

From the outset in January 2020, all far-reaching policy decisions upheld and presented to the public as a “means to saving lives” were based on flawed and invalid RT-PCR case positives coupled with false mortality data pertaining to Covid-19 related deaths.

These estimates were used to justify confinement, social distancing, the face mask, the prohibition of social gatherings, cultural and sports events, the closure of economic activity.

The crisis was marked by several important stages:

1. Crisis in Air Travel and International Transport

The calling of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the WHO Director General on January 30th was instrumental in launching the coronal crisis. There were 83 positive cases outside China out of a population of 6.4 billion. There was no emergency: Ironically, the flawed and invalid RT-PCR test was used to estimate those 83 positive cases.

On the following day president Trump’s ordered the closing down of air travel with China which marked the onset of a crisis in International Air Travel and Transport which has extended its grip over a period of 18 months leading to the bankruptcy of airline companies Worldwide, the destruction of the tourist industry, a major crisis in commodity trade, etc. This was a deliberate act to précipitate the demise of Air Travel Worldwide. There were 5 positive cases in the US, which were used to justify Trump’s decision on January 31st, 2020.

2. The February Financial Crash on February 20, 2020

It was the most serious financial crisis in World history, far surpassing that of 1929. It occurred immediately following “warnings” by the WHO that a covid-19 pandemic was imminent, thereby spearheading the fear campaign. There was ample evidence of outright “conflict of interest” and fraud including foreknowledge, inside information, etc. which resulted in a massive concentration of money wealth by a handful of billionaires. That same day, millions of people Worldwide lost their lifelong savings. What was the justification for the WHO’s shock and awe statements. This imminent threat was based on 1078 (flawed) RT-PCR Covid positive cases outside China.

3. Barely three weeks later, the March 11, 2020 lockdown with 44,279 cases Worldwide outside China were used to justify home confinement, social distancing and the closure of economic activity Worldwide leading to poverty and mass unemployment.

And then in early November it was the launching of the MRNA “Killer Vaccine” which has resulted in a trend of mortality and morbidity. See the latest figures below.

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 31 July 2021 – 20,595 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1.94 million injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 21 July 2021 – 1,517 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1.1 million injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 23 July 2021 – 11,940 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 2.4 million injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 34,052 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 5.46 million injuries reported as at 1 August 2021

Nota Bene: It is important to be aware that the official figures above (reported to the health authorities) are but a small percentage of the actual figures. Furthermore, people continue to die (and suffer injury) from the injections with every day which passes. See D4CE Statement

The Delta Variant and “The Fourth Wave”

And now, starting in May-June 2021, we have the Delta Variant. It’s the new talking point.

The alleged dangers of the Delta Variant are being used to speed up the vaccination program as well as the imposition of the vaccine passport.

“A Fourth Wave” has already been announced.

Is a second Worlwide lockdown on the drawing board, requiring stay at home confinement, social distancing and the closure of economic activity coupled with another devastating financial crash similar to that which occurred on Black Thursday March 12, 2020?

The Deadly Variants Sustained by Media Disinformation and Fake Science

Media disinformation is a deadly weapon which sustains 24/7 the illusion of a dangerous SARS-2 Delta Variant.

First identified last year in India, The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant was “thought to have driven the deadly second wave of infections this summer in India”. According to so-called “scientific opinion” it is now said to be spreading worldwide, to some 80 countries.

“Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever.”

That’s a lie. The original virus categorized by the WHO and the CDC as “similar to seasonal influenza” is not a killer virus. Moreover, virus variants are always “less vigilant” and “less dangerous” than the original virus.

Joe Biden’s proposed “solution” is “the Killer Vaccine”, which has already in the course of the last seven months resulted in countless deaths and injuries.

“Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late.” (emphasis added)

Health authorities are now claiming that the new cases of the Delta B1.617 variant, increase the risk of hospitalization by 2.7 times.

What is the “science” behind these assertions.

Ferguson’s Infamous Lockdown “Mathematical Model”

Prof. Neil Ferguson is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trusted “advisor”. He was the architect of the infamous Imperial College “mathematical model” which was used to justify the March 11, 2020 lockdown and closure of the global economy, leading to mass unemployment, extreme poverty and despair.

Image on the right: Neil Ferguson (Source: Financial Times)

Ferguson’s March 2020 mathematical model based on “predictions” of 600,000 deaths in the UK borders on ridicule. It’s more than a lie. It’s a crime against humanity. It was used by the financial establishment as a justification to trigger economic and social chaos Worldwide. Ferguson’s endeavors have been generously funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The economic and social devastation of the March 2020 so-called lockdown is beyond description: 190 member states of the United Nations accepted to “close down” their national economy coupled with the face mask, social distancing and the derogation of fundamental human rights.

The stated intent was to protect people against V the Virus. The March 11 lockdown was followed by the Black Thursday “financial crash” (March 12, 2020), which created havoc on stock markets Worldwide. The March 11, 2020 lockdown was heralded as a means to containing the alleged “pandemic”. Nonsense.

“Mathematical Model” in Support of a “Fourth Wave”

And now a second authoritative “mathematical model” is being put forth to “justify” another lockdown.

The same “scientist” (Ferguson) has been called upon to design a new “mathematical model” which is being used to justify a “Fourth Wave Lockdown”.

The erroneous “assumption” behind the modelling exercise is that the Delta Variant is “deadly”.

“New modelling for the government’s SAGE committee of experts [to which Ferguson belongs] has highlighted the risk of a “substantial third wave” of infections and hospitalisations, ….” The official outlook is “now more pessimistic”. (BBC Report, June 2021, emphasis added).

According to Prof Neil Ferguson:

“the Delta variant of coronavirus is 30% to 100% more transmissible than the previously dominant variant”. (quoted by the Guardian).

Where does Ferguson get his data and estimates? The flawed and invalid RT-PCR test?

What he fails to mention is that virus variants are always “less vigilant” and “less dangerous” in comparison to the original virus. And how does he establish the “identity” of the original virus?

Both British and UK officials are intimating the possibility of a Fourth Wave lockdown, tentatively scheduled for next Autumn.

According to Britain’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty (member of the SAGE Committee)

“The NHS needs to brace itself for another difficult winter ahead, with the possibility of a further “very significant Covid surge”.

According to the SPI-M modelling sub-group of the government’s SAGE panel (to which Whitty and Ferguson belong):

“restrictions would have to be reintroduced”. … the Delta variant posed a “higher risk of hospitalisations”

These announcements are frivolous. Their intent is to justify drastic policy measures (lockdown, mask, social distancing, closure of economic activity, disruption of health services) as well as the speeding up of the vaccination programme and the repression of the protest movement.

Moreover, the statements by British, US and EU health officials regarding the so-called spread of “the more infectious Delta variant” are now also being used to justify the implementation of “Fourth Wave” lockdown policies internationally in a large number of countries.

The World Economic Forum to the Rescue

The World Economic Forum (WEF) which represents the financial elites, played a key role in launching of the March 11, 2020 lockdown. And now what they are saying is that another devastating economic and social crisis is likely to occur in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WEF is now pointing to:

“A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics”, which promises to be far more devastating and chaotic than the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Economic Forum’s “Concept 2021”. Cyber Polygon Scenario

In recent developments, the World Economic Forum (WEF) which co-sponsored Event 201, the table top simulation of the corona pandemic together with John Hopkins and the Gates Foundation in October 2019, is now involved in another strategic exercise entitled Concept 2021. The latter is described as an “international capacity building initiative aimed at raising the global cyber resilience. It is not a table top simulation comparable to Event 201.

Last year it was conducted at the height of the lockdown via video conferencing. This year the 2021 Conference “discussed the “key risks of digitalisation”.

Those participating in this year’s Cyber Polygon Exercise (July 2021) included high tech companies including IBM, numerous banks and financial institutions, internet companies, cyber security agencies, corporate and government media, think tanks, law enforcement agencies including Interpol with representatives from 27 countries. (Numerous representatives from Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union, not a single representative from China).

There was also a training program with 200 teams from 48 countries.

WEF Video

Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Director of the WEF and architect of the “Great Reset” describes the crisis scenario as follows:

“The frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.” (emphasis added)

Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director:

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.” (emphasis added)

The implications of these bold “predictions” which represent the interests of the financial establishment are far-reaching.

What they describe is a scenario of economic and social chaos involving the disruption of communications systems, the internet, financial and money transactions (including SWIFT), the power grid, global transportation, commodity trade, etc., as well as likely “geopolitical dislocations”.

Will the “deadly” Delta Variant be used as a pretext to justify the launching of a new phase of the corona crisis, resulting in a further process of billionaire enrichment coupled with rising public and private debts, inflation, unemployment and poverty?

Is a “Cyber Attack Scenario” contemplated by the financial establishment? While one cannot speculate, the matter must nonetheless be addressed.

Moreover, at this juncture of an unfolding crisis, governments and the media are now engaged in a fear campaign largely focussing on the “deadly” SARS-CoV-2 variants.

With a view to saving lives, the health authorities are intimating that if the Variants are not brought under control, a major lockdown should be contemplated.

This narrative is based on outright lies and distortions. There is no scientific evidence derived from the flawed and invalid RT-PCR test which is used to sustain “evidence” these deadly SARS-CoV-2 “Variants”.

Is the Covid Agenda Part of A U.S. Hegemonic Project?

Is the covid crisis engineered by the financial establishment part of a hegemonic project, pertaining to control over strategic sectors of the global economy as described by the WEF director general Klaus Schwab.

It’s an act of economic warfare?

It’s “imperialism with a human face”, committed to “saving lives”.

Visibly, it is part of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy agenda. It has geopolitical and strategic implications.

US intelligence and the Pentagon (including DARPA) as well as NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the corona crisis. Cyber Warfare is already on the drawing-board.

The March 11, 2020 Lockdown leading to closure of national economies Worldwide has also been instrumental in destabilizing several countries which are categorized as “Enemies of America”.

No need for Washington to impose piecemeal sanctions on Iran, Venezuela and Cuba. These countries have endorsed the covid narrative. They have accepted the “ultimate sanction”, namely the closure of their national economy as a means to combating “V the virus”.

The situation in Cuba is particularly dramatic. Resulting from the March 2020 lockdown, Cuba’s tourist industry which constitutes the country’s main source of foreign exchange is destroyed. Since the 1980s, the forex revenues from tourism have been used to import food. And now as a result of the closure of the tourist industry, Cuba is experiencing serious food shortages.

Yet the Cuban government has accepted the “Big Lie” and has endorsed the lockdown which is literally destroying the achievements of the Cuban Revolution.

And unfortunately progressive intellectuals are totally blind. They are not only supportive of the Covid narrative, they fail to understand how the Covid lockdown policies as well as the deadly mRNA vaccine are being used to destabilize and destroy countries one after the other. These countries are now fully controlled by Western creditors and the billionaire foundations.

Engineered economic and social chaos. Is that not part of a US hegemonic project?

Bastille 2.0: “Real Regime Change”

What is the solution? The complexities of this crisis must be addressed including the power structures of global capitalism.

What must also be understood are the astute mechanisms including threats and bribes which are used systematically to take control not only of corrupt politicians but of the entire governmental fabric of what used to be “sovereign countries”.

Is a second Worldwide lockdown contemplated? We must ensure that it does not take place, which means that we must confront the powers of so-called “global governance”.

Protest movements must question the legitimacy of both the financial actors as wells the politicians in high office:

The legitimacy of politicians and their powerful corporate sponsors must be questioned, including the police state measures adopted to enforce the closure of economic activity, the imposition of a digital vaccine passport as well as the wearing of the face mask, social distancing, etc.

This network must be established (nationally and internationally) at all levels of society, in towns and villages, work places, parishes. Trade unions, farmers organizations, professional associations, business associations, student unions, veterans associations, church groups would be called upon to integrate this movement.

The first task would be to disable the fear campaign and media disinformation as well put an end to Big Pharma’s Covid vaccination programme.

The corporate media should be directly challenged, without specifically targeting mainstream journalists, many of whom have been instructed to abide by the official narrative. This endeavour would require a parallel process at the grassroots level, of sensitizing and educating fellow citizens on the nature of virus, the impacts of the vaccine and the lockdown.

“Spreading the word” through social media and independent online media outlets will be undertaken bearing in mind that Google as well as Facebook are instruments of censorship.

The creation of such a movement, which forcefully challenges the legitimacy of the financial elites as well as the structures of political authority at the national level, is no easy task. It will require a degree of solidarity, unity and commitment unparalleled in World history.

It will also require breaking down political and ideological barriers within society (i.e. between political parties) and acting with a single voice.

We must also understand that the “corona project” is an integral part of the U.S. imperial agenda. It has geopolitical and strategic implications. It will also require eventually unseating the architects of this diabolical “pandemic” and indicting them for crimes against humanity. (Michel Chossudovsky, December 2020. With some minor changes)

What is required is a “real regime change”, the restoration of democracy and what used to be called “The Welfare State”.

Solidarity must prevails. A complex task and commitment ahead for all humanity.

About the Author

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

He has undertaken field research in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific and has written extensively on the economies of developing countries with a focus on poverty and social inequality. He has also undertaken research in Health Economics (UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), UNFPA, CIDA, WHO, Government of Venezuela, John Hopkins International Journal of Health Services (1979, 1983)

He is the author of twelve books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism” (2005), The Globalization of War, America’s Long War against Humanity (2015).

He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia. He can be reached at crgeditor@yahoo.com

See Michel Chossudovsky, Biographical Note

Michel Chossudovsky’s Articles on Global Research

Related Articles

29 June 2021

30 June 2021

23 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-fake-delta-variant-and-the-fourth-wave-another-lockdown-upcoming-financial-crash-worldwide-economic-and-social-sabotage/5751819