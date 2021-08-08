Video: FBI Whistleblower Exposes Shocking Reasons Why Child Sex Abuse Crimes Are Not an FBI Priority

By Jane Turner and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, August 08, 2021

Ex-special agent Turner, who was retaliated against when she embarrassed the FBI for exposing her colleague’s failure to investigate serious child sex abuse crimes on North Dakota Indian reservations, explains that crimes like those committed by former USA Gymnastics physician Dr. Larry Nasser take so long to be addressed or aren’t addressed at all because many agents are uncomfortable dealing with them, they aren’t trained to properly investigate them and they do not lead to major promotions.

The original source of this article is The Whistleblower Newsroom

