Jaime C.

Video: PCR Test is an Outrageous Fraud, Corona Virus Is Just Like the Common Flu. Reiner Fuellmich

By Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, August 08, 2021

The PCR test is an outrageous fraud that was never meant to detect a virus.

The main goal of this pandemic fraud was to vaccinate the entire world and that seems to be working out quite well for these evil globalist criminals.

26 July 2021

