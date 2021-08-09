Turkey Objects US Plan on Resettlement of Afghans

By Turkey News

Global Research, August 09, 2021Turkey News 4 August 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Turkey will not accept the “irresponsible” decision taken by the United States regarding the resettlement of Afghan refugees, because the plan addresses Turkey as the target country for application of the migration procedures, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said on Aug. 3.

In a written statement, the spokesperson recalled that the U.S. Department of State announced on Aug. 2, that Afghan nationals and their families, who have worked for the U.S. Government, U.S.-based NGO’s and press corps, will be allowed to apply within the framework of the Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2, Afghan nationals Program from third countries via respective agencies they have been employed in.

Turkey has also been suggested as a possible application spot, he added.

“This announcement will cause a major refugee crisis in our region and increase the misery of Afghans on the migration routes. Instead of looking for a solution among countries within the region, seeking a solution in Turkey without our consent is unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.

Hosting the highest number of refugees for the last seven years, Turkey does not have the capacity to bear another refugee crisis for another country, he said, adding that Ankara does not accept the US’ “irresponsible decision taken without prior consultation.”

The U.S. may directly transport these people by plane, he said.

“Turkey will not take over the international responsibilities of third countries and will not tolerate abuse of our laws by third countries for their own purposes under any circumstances. The Turkish nation cannot bear the burden of refugee crises resulting from the decisions undertaken by third countries,” Bilgiç said.

Read complete article here.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Turkey News

Related Articles

26 January 2017

10 September 2015

23 September 2015The original source of this article is Turkey NewsCopyright © Turkey News, Turkey News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/turkey-objects-us-plan-resettlement-afghans/5752546