Tyranny: The Deadliest Pandemic

By Michael J. Talmo

Global Research, August 09, 2021

Over the centuries pandemics have come and gone. Some were real like the Bubonic plague of the 14th Century and some, like AIDS, were fake. But there is one pandemic that has always been with us. It never goes away and outbreaks can occur anywhere at any time. Sometimes it’s a small outbreak and sometimes it’s huge and global, such as WWII and now COVID-19. It hangs over the human race like a rotten rag soaked with blood, and death, and corruption.

The pandemic I’m talking about is tyranny—the need to have power over others—to strip others of all they own including their dignity. In the case of COVID-19, with gene altering vaccines, they even want to strip us of what it means to be human.

The overwhelming majority of the human race isn’t interested in tyranny. Only a tiny minority of corrupt and greedy psychopaths want to rule with an iron fist. In my opinion they are like malignant cancer cells.

There are about 30 trillion cells in the human body. For whatever reason some cells go haywire and turn against the rest of the body—they become cancerous. Instead of helping the body these trouble making disruptive cells seek to interfere with its normal functions and destroy it. In too many cases they succeed.

Just as cancer cells can corrupt and make other cells malignant, power-hungry psychopaths are often charismatic and can turn a percentage of the population into their minions of flying monkeys who will carry out their agenda and destroy a free and peaceful society. That’s the biggest problem of all: there is always a percentage of the population who are willing to carry out their orders.

Government power is a two-edged sword. It can be used to do good or evil.

Political scientist Rudolph Rummel (1932-2014) coined the term “democide” which he defined as murder by government. After studying over 8,000 reports of government-caused deaths, Rummel estimated that 262 million people were victims of government murder in the 20th Century alone—six times the number of people who died in battle. Personally, I would include soldiers who died in unnecessary wars which would make it a lot more than 262 million.

One of Professor Rummel’s main findings was that political mass murder is much more common under authoritarian regimes. But where power is diffuse, checked, and balanced, political violence is rare. In other words, the more power government has the more dangerous it becomes. This is why preserving freedom is so vital because as Rummel stated: “concentrated political power is the most dangerous thing on earth.”

The big bamboozle

How do governments get the masses to go along with despotism?

Consider the words of our second U.S. President, John Adams (1735-1826):

“Be not intimidated, therefore, by any terrors, from publishing with the utmost freedom…nor suffer yourselves to be wheedled out of your liberty by any pretences of politeness, delicacy, or decency. These, as they are often used, are but three different names for hypocrisy, chicanery, and cowardice.”

There be monsters here

The most common form of chicanery that governments use to wheedle people out of their liberty are moral panics. The red thread that runs through all of them is that some danger/evil lurks everywhere and must be stamped out. Due process of law and other Constitutional rights just get in the way and must be swept aside.

All moral panics are ploys to scare us into giving up our freedom.

Even if it’s Just plain folks that unintentionally start a moral panic, governments will be quick to jump on the bandwagon to acquire more power and revenue. They will use propaganda to manipulate you into being so anxious to save yourself that you will be willing to give up everything you believe in—to sell your soul to the devil.

Moral panics, crusades, witch hunts, mass hysteria, call them whatever you like, can take many forms. They can occur on the authoritarian left or right. Prohibition, McCarthyism, Women Against Pornography, the War on Drugs, the Christian Right, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the War on Terror, Me Too, QAnon, Satanic Panic, (the belief that children in daycare centers were being molested and forced to participate in satanic rituals during the 1980s and 1990s along with many other outlandish notions), Blue Lives Matter, the Victims Rights Movement, are but a few examples of misguided crusades.

Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not saying that some of the things that the aforementioned crusade against aren’t real problems. My point is that moral panics of this nature distort real problems by blowing them way out of proportion which in the end winds up making them a lot worse as well as causing additional problems.

Bottom line: Don’t confuse revenge with justice. Don’t be conned into throwing away your freedom in the name of stopping the bad guys and the evil doers. Because, if you do, all of us will be victims—women as well as men.

It’s your duty

The core belief of all moral panics is Communitarianism, the belief that the collective society is more important than the individual, that you have to give up your natural inalienable rights for some greater good or higher purpose. This nonsensical propaganda has been used by every two-bit dictator from time immemorial.

In some primitive cultures this kind of stupid thinking resulted in human sacrifice, such as allowing a religious nut who calls himself a high priest to cut someone’s heart out on a sacrificial altar or throw children off a cliff in order to make sure that the Sun will continue to rise, or that the crops will grow.

It is true that we are part of a collective society, but only in limited ways. Yes, we are obligated to pay taxes because there are things that we can’t do on our own. We have an interdependence on each other. We need each other. For example, it takes the efforts of a complex technological collective society to build and maintain our modern infrastructure and make sure our air, water, and food are safe. All of these things are what governments do best. But that’s as far as it goes.

First and foremost, we are free, sovereign individuals. What we wear, what we think, what we read see, and hear, where we choose to go, what makes us happy, and what we choose or not choose to put into our bodies, which includes individual health choices, are no one’s business but our own.

Communities don’t have rights only the individuals who live in them have rights. There is no such thing as “community standards” because we all have different standards. To be free only as long as you conform is no freedom at all—it is replacing real freedom with pseudo liberty.

The COVID con job

In the case of COVID-19, the newest mantra is that the unvaccinated are spreading COVID-19 and forcing governments to impose more lockdowns, mask mandates, etc. Don’t fall for it. There is no pandemic. There is no emergency. There was no excess mortality in 2020.

What’s really going on is that they have to keep the fear porn going in order to install the Chinese social credit system via vaccine passports and create a totalitarian world government. None of this oppression is about a virus.

Think about it. If the COVID vaccines are “safe and effective” as they claim, why are huge percentages of doctors, nurses, and other health care workers refusing to get them? Why is a huge percentage of the public refusing to get them? Could it be because so many have already died and become permanently disabled—nearly 25,000 in the U.S. alone as of July 23, 2021 according to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System). And according to a study conducted from 2007-2010, that number is many, many times times higher because the VAERS system is grossly inefficient.

And If the vaccines work why worry about the unvaccinated if you’re vaccinated? Why even have a vaccine for a virus with an over 99% survival rate for people under 70 and that numerous studies, like the recent CDC study in Cape Cod Massachusetts, show won’t protect vaccinated people from COVID-19? What is the point in getting a vaccine that doesn’t vaccinate you?

If COVID-19 was a real pandemic and the vaccines really worked, governments and their corporate masters wouldn’t need to bully and coerce people into taking them via mandates like the one just passed in New York City that will prohibit unvaccinated people from fully participating in society.

See this medical apartheid for what it really is: Jim Crow in a white lab coat. Pardon me while I barf.

How we got into this mess

In the 1980s former U.S. President Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) changed the Zeitgeist of our country from being focused on building a strong and prosperous middle class to creating an oligarchy on steroids via massive tax cuts for the wealthy along with deregulation of corporations and banks.

Reagan’s policies, known as Reaganomics, eventually also embraced by the Democratic Party, changed our nation and ultimately the Western world from liberal to neoliberal. It is what allowed people like Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet to become obscenely wealthy. 40 years of Reaganomics is why we are in this COVID quagmire.

The very rich are not like the rest of us. Put money into the pockets of the poor and middle class and they put it back into the economy. This is what drives an economy: demand. People having money in their pockets to buy things. Give money to the very rich and they suck all the wealth out of society because they can only buy so much of anything—there aren’t enough of them. Instead, they either hoard their wealth, gamble with it in the stock market, which can create global poverty and instability, or use it to bribe politicians and corrupt governments.

This is why The World Health Organization has degenerated into The World Vaccine Association. This is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has become the Centers for Dictatorship Control and Propaganda.

This why it is power and not people that needs to be controlled.

Creating real monsters

When you take ordinary people and allow them to become multibillionaires you create monsters. Meek Dr. Jekylls are turned into Mr Hydes. Monsters from the Freudian ID are freed to wreck havoc upon the world. Not with a potion or an alien technology, but with the power that vast amounts of money can bring. The kind of power to do things that the rest of us wouldn’t dare to do. But they’ll dare because they don’t need to care. They rule and are free to mold the world into their own misshapen and perverted image.

Today’s mega billionaires are kings, princes, and princesses with the mentality of a petulant spoiled child. They think that they can take what they want. They think that there is nothing we can do to stop them. They are wrong.

What must be done

If we don’t change the current system which is global and utterly corrupt then the same problems will continue. So, first and foremost, All billionaires must go—strip them of their wealth. The most money a wealthy person should have is around maybe 30-50 million dollars.

Abolish Big Pharma and all other mega corporations. Keep businesses small to medium sized. And never let any business lobby the government or give politicians money. All elections should be publicly financed. No donations from anyone—especially the rich.

Abolish all standing armies including the police. Without them, governments could not oppress us. The main purpose of police and other military forces has always been to serve the ruling elite—not the people. COVID-19 should have made this abundantly clear. Better to have a citizen police force where its members serve for a month and then rotate back into the civilian population. They should be answerable to and work directly for local communities and not local, state, or national governments. In other words, a militia instead of professional soldiers.

For protection of the nation from foreign enemies a navy and an air force are more than adequate.

Abolish MSEHPA (Model State Emergency Health Powers Act). After 911, the CDC along with a couple of other medical institutions lobbied state governments, and succeeded, in getting them to pass versions of this draconian legislation that gave sweeping powers to Governors and public health departments if medical emergencies are declared. MSEHPA laws abridge every right enumerated in the U.S. Constitution as well as the great principles of liberty enumerated in the Declaration of Independence. All of the vile acts that governments have inflicted on us under the banner of fighting COVID-19 are mainly due to this horrible legislation.

Don’t consolidate government power. Keep its different functions separate. Don’t fall for the efficiency argument. Keep government fragmented and you keep your freedom.

To the brainwashed and still asleep

Be warned people. Continue to hold on to this false belief called COVID-19, do nothing to educate yourselves to the truth, do nothing to fight this evil, and you condemn all of us to a life of slavery. The flame of liberty will be extinguished and our humanity will perish.

Never trust any government or institution with power—it is foolhardy and dangerous. Politicians and those in high-level positions, like all humans, can be ignorant, reactionary, intellectually lazy, illogical, and irresponsible. The less power they have the better so keep them on a very short leash.

And be ever vigilant—especially when those in power tell you that oppressive measures are for your protection and to save lives because as the old saying goes:

The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Michael J. Talmo has been a professional writer for over 40 years and is strongly committed to the protection of civil liberties. He also did three music videos on COVID-19: The Masker Mash, COVID Vaccine Man, and The Corona Globalists. He can be reached at michaeltalmo@aol.com

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

