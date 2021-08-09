Video: Remember Hiroshima: “People Became Nothing, … People Dying All Around Me”

By Sumner Jules Glimcher and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Within 9 seconds one hundred thousand people were killed or doomed…

And that’s what is on the drawing board of the Pentagon on a much larger scale, with a trillion dollar nuclear weapons program.

And they say that nuclear weapons are “harmless to the surrounding civilian population”.

And the mainstream media will tell you that nuclear weapons are “peacemaking” bombs to be used against the enemies of America.

I have a dream, we have a dream: criminalize war, abolish nuclear weapons, unseat the war criminals in high office, restore “sanity” in US foreign policy…

Rise up against the dangers of nuclear war.

Spread the word far and wide.Views Jules Glimcher’s Video

Michel Chossudovsky, Remember Hiroshima August 6, Nagasaki August 9, 2021

***

Sumner Jules Glimcher’s Video:

Published on Apr 23, 2014

This sequence from “Hiroshima-Nagasaki: August 1944,” by filmmaker Sumner Jules Glimcher, is featured in his new ebook, “How To Make A Movie: A Few Secrets.”

This book is meant to be a primer for all, from the first time filmmaker to the advanced professional. The concept is to teach by example. I have made some three-dozen films in every genre imaginable, which have won dozens of awards.

For this book, my plan was to write some twenty chapters, each about a specific work, and then describe one unique aspect of that film. After writing about that aspect (music, montage, aerial photography, narration, etc.)

I then embedded an excerpt from that film (or in two cases the entire film) so that the reader may click on the image on his/her iPAD, and watch how that situation was resolved.

Presumably reading of the problem and then seeing its resolution might inspire readers how to find their own solutions in the work I have spent about one third of my career, some twenty years, in teaching at Harvard, my alma mater, Columbia University for ten years, and NYU for eight, where I was the Director of the “Department of Film, Video and Broadcasting” at NYU’s School of Continuing Education.

At the latter position, I was largely responsible for creating the finest film program on the East Coast. With this background, I believed I have developed some insights in the learning process. When students ask, “What is the most important rule to follow in making a film,” I answer, “Enjoy every minute of what you are doing.”

“How To Make A Movie: A Few Secrets” is now available for download on your iPad, Kindle, Nook and all e-readers, as well as print, which you can purchase from Amazon.

Sumner Jules Glimcher, is a World War II veteran, professor, author and filmmaker.

