Dr. Cole on COVID Shots: “This Is a Poisonous Attack on Our Population and It Needs to Stop Now!”

Dr. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic trained Board Certified Pathologist.

He is Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. He has expertise in immunology and virology and also has subspecialty expertise in skin pathology.

He has seen over 350,000 patients in his career. We featured a lecture he gave earlier this year back in April, where he discussed cures for COVID-19 symptoms, and warned about the dangers of the COVID “vaccines.” See: Medical Doctor and Director of Diagnostics Laboratory Presents Cures for COVID and Exposes Dangers of COVID “Vaccines”

Dr. Cole gave another presentation this past weekend in Texas, as part of a seminar with America’s Frontline Doctors.

Being a pathologist who runs his own private diagnostic laboratory, Dr. Cole is perhaps one of the most qualified physicians in America today to give an independent, honest evaluation of the current roll-out of the COVID-19 “vaccines,” and he didn’t pull any punches in his presentation, saying:

“We need to stop the insanity immediately. This is over. Game over. This is no longer good science. This is a poisonous attack on our population. And it needs to stop now!”

He lamented the fact that we are spending billions on advertising to get people to take these experimental shots, but nothing on the science to study their effects on the population.

Where’s the funding for science? We’re spending billions on advertising the “clot shots” to children.

When a new unapproved drug hits the market, we need to use the French legal system: guilty until proven innocent, and we are doing just the opposite right now.

He discussed how the “spike protein” is the toxin that is being injected into everyone, and that it crosses the blood-brain barrier.

Why in the world would we put a toxin into the human body that is going to disrupt the blood vessels in your brain, allow the spike in there, and cause inflammation?

This isn’t a vaccine. They keep lying to the public by calling this a vaccine. It’s an experiment on humanity.

These spike proteins cause damage in multiple organs, including the heart, which is what we are now seeing in children who are injured by the shots.

Once you have heart damage the heart does not heal itself. The heart is damaged forever.

We’re ruining kids’ hearts for life with these shots.

And what about long-term studies on issues such as fertility, cancer, etc.?

There are none. “We don’t know.”

He stated that he has seen a 10 to 20 fold increase in uterine cancer in the last 6 months since the shots came out.

Watch the entire presentation. This is from our Rumble channel, and it is on our Bitchute channel as well.

