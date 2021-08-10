Tyranny Comes to America: CDC Proposes Concentration Camps as a COVID Measure

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

The adverse effects, that is, the illnesses and deaths associated with the Covid vaccines, are showing up in large numbers before the Big Pharma medical establishment can vaccinate everyone. Consequently, the medical establishment and the compliant presstitutes are ramping up the fear and pushing ahead faster to achieve their agendas before the dire consequences of the vaccine escape suppression.

Yesterday the Pentagon announced that Covid vaccination is mandatory for all active-duty military. See this.

The White House Idiot says he fully agrees: “Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world.” As the vaccine presents as most toxic to the young, we will have a force of sick and dying soldiers who can operate nowhere.

Biden’s statement and the Pentagon’s policy make no sense whatsoever. Evidence is pouring in from around the world that the so-called “delta variant” is most prevalent among the fully vaccinated. Public health authorities are saying that the fully vaccinated must protect themselves by wearing masks! What then is the point of mandatory vaccination of the armed services and anyone else as the vaccine does not protect but does cause death and serious adverse effects?! How can it be that the American “superpower” has a president and Secretary of Defense too stupid to put two and two together?

Everywhere vaccine-indoctrinated medical personnel and politicians are calling for the return of mask-wearing whether you are vaccinated or not. NBC News like the rest of the presstitutes is ramping up the fear. Susan Hassig at Tulane University’s School of Public Health says: “I think it’s critical to be masking indoors no matter where you live.” The Democrat governor of Louisiana announced an indoor mask mandate through at least Sept. 1 for anyone 5 and older who enter places like schools, businesses and churches, no matter their vaccination status. See this.

Fear! Fear! The hospitals are said to be full of vaccinated delta variants, and we are urged to get vaccinated in order to be safe!

As many experts have pointed out, there is no delta variant. The so-called “breakthrough” cases are illnesses caused by the vaccine itself.

More fear! More fear! “As the super-transmissible Delta variant marches across the US, more mutant versions are developing.” In addition to Delta we now also have AY.1 or “Delta-plus.” health.com sets out the propaganda: see this.

Note the point one. Soon AY.2, AY.3, AY.4 will be announced. More vaccines, more booster shots. As vaccine deaths and injuries mount, more invented “variants” will be blamed. With this game plan in operation you can see why the price of vaccine stocks have shot up. The share prices reflect the expected profits from endless vaccination.

As we are learning, there are more agendas associated with Covid than profit. The institutionalization of tyranny is another associated agenda. The CDC has come up with a plan to shield “high-risk” people by moving them into “green zone” camps where “they would have minimal contact with family members.” Who is designated “high-risk”? The front people for the internment camp plan are the elderly with co-morbidities. But the vaccination propaganda defines “high-risk individuals” as the unvaccinated. The camps will be for the unvaccinated. You will be able to stay out of the camps by getting vaccinated. No, this is not a “conspiracy theory.”Here is the CDC document on the CDC’s own website.

Why the desperate push for universal vaccination when the evidence is clear, and the CDC even admits, that vaccination does not protect against the delta variant, and more unprotected “variants” are on the way. The desperation to jab everyone with a “vaccine” that does not protect but does kill and bring health injuries implies a darker agenda. The evidence is now clear that the “vaccine” impairs human fertility. Watch the video below for example.Video Player 00:0017:01

Covid’s victims are limited to a small number of people with co-morbidities and weak immune systems who are denied treatment by known cures such as HCQ and Ivermectin. These deaths were needed and desired in order to generate fear that would stampede people into accepting an unapproved, untested experimental technology never before used, the consequences of which were unknown. We now know that the consequences include death and permanent health impairment; yet the rush to vaccinate marches forward.

Clearly, the agenda operating is not public health. The Covid virus funded by Fauci in Wuhan has brought tyranny to America, and the “vaccine” is bringing death and impaired health to millions of people.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

