Will RNA-Vaccines Gain FDA Approval or Turn Out to be a Catastrophe?

A 43-page landmark report entitled WORSE THAN THE DISEASE? REVIEWING SOME POSSIBLE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF THE mRNA VACCINES AGAINST COVID-19 has been published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice & Research. Its chief author, an MIT scientist, is Stephanie Seneff.

Using contrived infection and mortality data and a complicit fear-mongering news media, an emergency use permit was issued to immunize human populations worldwide on a life-and-death basis, waive the requirement for informed consent, and embarked on the world’s first genetically modified RNA (nucleotide) immunization of the general population. An estimated 40 trillion RNA particles, stabilized and protected by polyethylene glycol (PEG) which also serves as an immune stimulant, are injected.

Health authorities are acting like the RNA vaccines are already proven safe and effective when we don’t have legitimate short-term or long-term data. The virus itself was not properly isolated, so tests to confirm the virus are specious. The virus has produced unique morbid symptoms apart from any other coronavirus, namely nerve and cardiovascular damage, which strongly suggests it is a lab-created pathogen.

The Seneff report gets ahead of the mass vaccination program now underway and theorizes what kind of problems may lie ahead.

Some of the problems that Dr. Seneff noted in the report were spike protein shedding, transmission of the spike protein from a vaccinated to an unvaccinated person, and finally the debate over whether or not RNA vaccines could reverse into DNA to be transmitted to future generations. The latter problem would be of great concern because it means there would be trans generational transmission.

Rush To Success

The report noted that it takes about 12.5 years to develop and bring a vaccine to market. Most vaccines only have a 5% chance of making it through Phase II trials and in the end a vaccine has a 2% probability of success. The conjured-up pandemic caused health authorities to throw away the safeguards. The world is now creating safety data as it attempts to vaccinate the entire human population on earth. It has a far worse safety profile than any prior vaccine. But health agencies and pharma companies have too much invested to let it fail.

Were placebo vaccines used to persuade they are safe?

There has been discussion that some of the RNA vaccines have been duds, placebos that wouldn’t cause side effects, to make it falsely appear they are safe. It is interesting to learn from the Seneff report that these RNA vaccines require storage as low as -94º Degrees Fahrenheit (-70º Celsius). It could be that many of the RNA vaccines have not been stored properly and the RNA in the vaccine degraded. It is not inconceivable that these vaccines were degraded during transport around the globe, which would skew the side effect ratio.

More to come

This Covid-19 RNA vaccine is only the first of many that vaccine companies intend to introduce. The idea of permanently immunizing billions of people via genetics, to create immunity with a vaccine that is so cheap and easy to produce, is a vaccine manufacturer’s dream.

The startling incongruity is that this is not the current experience. New boosters are being needed for each and every strain of Coronavirus, suggesting these RNA vaccines only provide a very narrow window of protection. This would be a bonanza for drug companies. Boosters on top of boosters.

There is no integrity left in the vaccine business, if it existed at all prior to this unprecedented mother of all pandemics. Just explain how the flu vanished while COVID-19 allegedly filled all the hospital beds? Weren’t cases of the flu just re-categorized as Covid-19 in a massive sleight of hand?

