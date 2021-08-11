Selected Articles: Statement on Virus Isolation (SOVI). “SARS-CoV-2 Has Never Been Isolated or Purified”

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 11, 2021

Statement on Virus Isolation (SOVI). “SARS-CoV-2 Has Never Been Isolated or Purified”

By Sally Fallon Morell, Dr. Thomas Cowan, and Dr. Andrew Kaufman, August 11, 2021

The controversy over whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus has ever been isolated or purified continues. However, using the above definition, common sense, the laws of logic and the dictates of science, any unbiased person must come to the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated or purified.

‘Economic Warfare, Designed to Starve the Cuban People into Rebellion’

By Janine Jackson and James Early, August 11, 2021

Anti-government demonstrations in Cuba have received a good deal of glorifying US media attention—in contrast to other, larger movements elsewhere in Latin America.

T Is for Tyranny: How Freedom Dies from A to Z

By John W. Whitehead, August 11, 2021

The American people, the permanent underclass in America, have allowed themselves to be so distracted and divided that they have failed to notice the building blocks of tyranny being laid down right under their noses by the architects of the Deep State.

All Roads Lead to the Battle for Kabul

By Pepe Escobar, August 11, 2021

The ever-elusive Afghan “peace” process negotiations re-start this Wednesday in Doha via the extended troika – the US, Russia, China and Pakistan. The contrast with the accumulated facts on the ground could not be starker.

Leaked Document Reveals ‘Shocking’ Terms of Pfizer’s International Vaccine Agreements

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, August 10, 2021

Vaccine makers have nothing to lose by marketing their experimental COVID-19 shots, even if they cause serious injury and death, as they enjoy full indemnity against injuries occurring from COVID-19 vaccines or any other pandemic vaccine under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, passed in the U.S. in 2005.

From Shots to Clots: Science Shows COVID Vaccines Cause Blood Clots

By Joel S. Hirschhorn, August 10, 2021

Americans who have taken COVID vaccine shots and those who have refused to capitulate to the coercion and propaganda are ill-informed about blood clots.

African Faith Leaders Call on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Drop African “Green Revolution”

By Food Tank, August 10, 2021

In August 2021, an alliance of African faith leaders delivered a powerful message to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Stop promoting failing and harmful high-input Green Revolution programs, such as the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

Coronavirus Scandal Breaking in Merkel’s Germany. False Positives and the Drosten PCR Test

By F. William Engdahl, August 10, 2021

On January 23, 2020, in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance, of the EU Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Dr. Christian Drosten, along with several colleagues from the Berlin Virology Institute at Charite Hospital, along with the head of a small Berlin biotech company, TIB Molbiol Syntheselabor GmbH, published a study claiming to have developed the first effective test for detecting whether someone is infected with the novel coronavirus identified first only days before in Wuhan.

Dr. Cole on COVID Shots: “This Is a Poisonous Attack on Our Population and It Needs to Stop Now!”

By Brian Shilhavy, August 10, 2021

He has seen over 350,000 patients in his career. We featured a lecture he gave earlier this year back in April, where he discussed cures for COVID-19 symptoms, and warned about the dangers of the COVID “vaccines.”

Appeals Court Rejects Bayer Bid to Overturn Roundup Trial Loss; Cites Monsanto “Reckless Disregard” for Consumer Safety

By Carey Gillam, August 10, 2021

Monsanto owner Bayer AG has lost another appeals court decision in the sweeping U.S. Roundup litigation, continuing to struggle to find a way out from under the crush of tens of thousands of claims alleging that Monsanto’s glyphosate-based herbicides cause cancer.

