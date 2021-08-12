Jaime C.

Video: The VAXXED Only Train

By Social Experimentalist

Global Research, August 12, 2021Social Experimentalist 10 August 2021

Provocative video.

Is this not a simulation of what might happen in real life, following the imposition of the vaccine passport?

In another social experiment, Danny poses as a Covid Marshall and designates a carriage to vaccinated passengers only.

Beware of the zombies….

Watch the video below.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-vaccinated-only-carriage/5752827

