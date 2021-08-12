Video: The VAXXED Only Train

By Social Experimentalist

Global Research, August 12, 2021

Provocative video.

Is this not a simulation of what might happen in real life, following the imposition of the vaccine passport?

***

In another social experiment, Danny poses as a Covid Marshall and designates a carriage to vaccinated passengers only.

Beware of the zombies….

Watch the video below.

*

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoSame Fear, Different Year

The original source of this article is Social Experimentalist
Copyright © Social Experimentalist, Social Experimentalist, 2021

