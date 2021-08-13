Medical Information Is Being Suppressed to Cover Up for the False COVID Narrative

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, August 13, 2021

There is no longer any doubt that scientific information provided by renowned experts is being suppressed in order to protect the false Covid and vaccine narratives.

The medical bureaucrats, politicians, and presstitutes tell us that the Covid vaccine provides a high level of protection and that the new cases or “delta variant” are among the unvaccinated. This is a blatant lie contradicted by official reports from all over the world.

We know for an absolute indisputable fact that 75% of what are labeled “new cases,” “breakthrough cases,” “delta variant,” are among the fully vaccinated. We also have from the vaccine adverse reactions databases that deaths and illnesses associated with the vaccines are rapidly rising. A number of highly credible experts say that the alleged delta variant is actually the illnesses caused by the vaccine.

Another disturbing piece of information is that it is the vaccinated who are the public health threat, not the unvaccinated. The vaccinated shed the pathogens in the vaccine just as Covid patients shed pathogens from the virus. With half of the us population now vaccinated, the vaccinated people are giving Covid illnesses to the healthy population. How Long Can the Official Covid Narrative Last?

The evidence is clear that the Covid vaccine is a lose-lose game and has made tens of millions of vaccinated Americans threats to everyone, included others who are vaccinated.

Never before in world history has such an irresponsibly dangerous experiment been conducted on entire populations. According to the official EudraVigilance, MHRA, and VAERS databases, as of August 1, 2021, there are 34,052 deaths and 5,460,000 health injuries associated with the Covid vaccine Injections. As it is universally agreed that only a small percentage of vaccine adverse reactions are reported, the actual figures are much higher.

If the concerns of some experts are on the mark, the vaccines will kill more people than Covid.

Read the following:

Three Charts The Delta Variant Scaremongers Don’t Want You To See

J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve

Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID

*

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

