Selected Articles: What Is the Future of Afghanistan?

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 13, 2021

All Roads Lead to the Battle for Kabul

By Pepe Escobar, August 11, 2021

In a coordinated blitzkrieg, the Taliban have subdued no less than six Afghan provincial capitals in only four days. The central administration in Kabul will have a hard time defending its stability in Doha.

20 Years Ago, Prior to 9/11: US Preparations for the Invasion of Afghanistan

By Shane Quinn, August 06, 2021

Due to America’s declining oil and natural gas stocks, the top priority for president Bush was to increase US influence over rich fossil fuel sources, constructing pipelines, refineries and other such infrastructure.

Afghanistan: A New Pivot in the Greater Middle East?

By Peter Koenig and GEOFOR, August 06, 2021

The withdrawal was decided long before Biden took office. Pressure for disengaging from the US longest war – about 20 years – from Congress and the public has been building up steadily, but ever increasingly since Obama’s promise early on in his second term to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

The War in Afghanistan: The Real ‘Crime of the Century’ Behind the Opioid Crisis

By Max Parry, August 04, 2021

Corporate media would have us believe it is simply fortuitous that during the exact time opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. began to increase in the early 2000s, the so-called War on Terror began with the conquest and plundering of a country abroad that has since become the world’s epicenter for opium production.

Graveyard of Empires

By Eric Margolis, July 21, 2021

For the past two decades, the Afghan nationalist mujahidin have faced the full might of the US empire: waves of B-1 and B-52 heavy bombers; fleets of killer drones, constant air strikes from US airbases in Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Gulf; 300,000 US-financed Afghan mercenary troops; up to 120,000 US and NATO troops and other US-paid mercenaries; the brutal Communist-run Afghan secret police, regular government police, Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek militias, hit squads sent by the US and Britain, plus famine and disease. Use of torture by western forces was rampant.

Afghanistan: Deadly Costs of a War for Profit Won by the Taliban

By Gilbert Mercier, July 12, 2021

As the United States and NATO‘s war in Afghanistan struggles to end, most observers and commentators, at least in the West, are still either delusional enough or more likely paid enough, not to publicly recognize a basic evidence: the Taliban are in the process of winning the 20-year war, which is the United States’ longest war in the country’s relatively brief history.

What’s the SCO’s Game Plan for Afghanistan?

By Andrew Korybko, July 09, 2021

The future of Afghanistan is more uncertain than ever before against the backdrop of the Taliban’s rapid advance throughout the country in the wake of America’s impending military withdrawal by 31 August.

Turkey, Pakistan Plot to Control Afghanistan

By Rick Rozoff, June 20, 2021

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum started in southern Turkey on June 18. According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, its participants include ten current and three former heads of state and government (presidents and prime ministers), 42 foreign ministers and over 50 representatives of international organizations.

The Spoils of War: Afghanistan’s Multibillion Dollar Heroin Trade

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 08, 2021

The US opioid crisis broadly defined bears a relationship to the export of heroin out of Afghanistan. There were 189,000 heroin users in the US in 2001, before the US-NATO invasion of Afghanistan. By 2016 that number went up to 4,500,000 (2.5 million heroin addicts and 2 million casual users).

The True Meaning of the Afghan “Withdrawal”

By Prof Alfred McCoy, May 07, 2021

The Taliban’s fighters have already captured much of the countryside, reducing control of the American-backed Afghan government in Kabul, the capital, to less than a third of all rural districts.

Related Articles

12 August 2021

7 July 2021

11 August 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-future-afghanistan/5752947