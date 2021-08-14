UK Mainstream Media: “Fury over Public Health England’s estimate is ‘away with the fairies’ and mathematically impossible”

By Daily Mail and Global Research News

Global Research, August 14, 2021

While, the British mainstream media does not acknowledge that the mMRNA vaccine is a “killer vaccine” resulting in countless deaths and injuries, they nonetheless question the legitimacy of the fake expert scientists including Neil Ferguson et al who are involved in fiddling the data and the concepts. See excerpts of the Daily Mail report below.

Fury over Public Health England’s claim that vaccines have prevented 23.4million Covid cases as top experts say estimate is ‘away with the fairies’ and mathematically impossible

EXCLUSIVE: Professor David Livermore says modelling needs serious ‘review’

Government-run agency boasted vaccine rollout has prevented 23million cases

Sources admit predicting how many cases there’d be without jabs is ‘impossible’

By JOE DAVIES FOR MAILONLINEMedical Information Is Being Suppressed to Cover Up for the False COVID Narrative

Public Health England was today accused of being ‘away with the fairies’ for claiming that Covid vaccines have prevented 23.4million infections.

The Government-run agency, which will be axed within a matter of weeks, yesterday released ‘remarkable’ updated estimates about how well the jabs have worked.

As well as drastically curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the PHE data suggested vaccines have saved more than 84,000 lives and prevented almost 67,000 hospital admissions.

But experts today questioned the maths behind the estimate.” (Mail Online, August 13, 2021)

