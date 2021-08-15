China vs. the WHO. “The Virus did not Originate in China”. The WHO was an Initiative of the Rockefellers

Interview of Peter Koenig with PressTV

By Peter Koenig and Press TV

Global Research, August 15, 2021

Background

China has rejected as politically-motivated the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19. The organization conducted its first investigation in January in the Chinese city of Wuhan. But, the probe failed to conclude how the virus started.

PressTV: How do you see this claim by China?

Peter Koenig: China is absolutely right. WHO had their day in court, so to speak, in January this year. A WHO delegation visited China and came to their conclusions, pretty much to what China said from the beginning, that the virus did not originate in China.

But the West is not happy.

In order to continue demonizing China, the West would like WHO’s authority to say the contrary.

Mind you – and this may be important for many listeners and viewers – you should know who are the key financiers of WHO, other than the member countries…

First, the creation of the WHO as a UN agency was a multi-purpose Rockefeller initiative. This short video may provide some valuable background.

Video: History and the RockefellersVideo Player 00:0002:05

Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company, broken up into many pieces to avoid US anti-monopoly laws transformed basically into ExxonMobile. The Rockefellers wanted to transform the health industry, at that time still largely based on traditional herbal and natural medicine, into a petrochemical pharma-market. And they were successful, as we know today.

“Outside” sources, so-called extrabudgetary funding, is about 3 to 4 times higher than the regular WHO budget, which consists principally from member countries’ contribution.

Among the “outside” funders, are the most prominent ones, The Gates Foundation, GAVI, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (has about 28 members, most of them pharma-companies), also created by Bill Gates, which is, by the way, housed just next door to WHO in Geneva, and other pharmaceuticals and supporters of Big-pharma. Of course, they are not donating directly to WHO, that would be too obvious, but in indirect format, such as through trust-funds and similar modes, so it is less recognizable.China’s Post-Pandemic Economic Growth: Reaching Out and Developing Internal Markets and Well-being

It is also clear, as has been since the beginning, that the corona virus was laboratory made, there are several patents available – you won’t find them anymore on internet – as the fake “fact checkers” had them all removed.

Given this background, it is obvious that the west needs (1) somebody else to blame for covid, and (2) to accuse especially China. China is a menace for the west, an imagined menace, but imagined all the same, because the west led by the US — is in an economic decline, and with it, the supremacy of the western world, so far maintained by the US-dollar. It is a fiat currency dominance, militarily supported, by NATO. And it is in rapid decline.

While China’s currency, the Yuan, is based on the country’s economic strength. Nothing fiat here. And that is what keeps the west trembling, as counties’ treasurers around the globe are abandoning the dollar as reserve asset and are switching to the yuan and other currencies.

PTV: What are western government motivations in this?

PK: The motivation is to keep further demonizing China.

But it will not work, because more people are waking up to reality.

Covid is but one “instrument” to demonize China. A strong one, or at least that’s what wester politicians, dictators think.

On another front, for example, China is surrounded by between 1200 and 1400, military bases, direct US or from other countries that allow US military to be stationed there. But to no avail. China is not only prepared, but much of the rest of the western world signal their support to US dominance not because they believe in it, but because of fear from retaliation.

More people than ever start realizing that this covid plandemic has nothing to do with health, as by Fauci’s own words – when he isn’t on the bought mainstream media, but has to defend peer-reviewed science. That’s when he says that covid is about equivalent to a common flu.

What we are seeing in the west is an increasing trend towards dictatorial, or even tyrannical methods to control people, with various forms of lockdowns, or semi-lockdowns.

They are inventing for that purpose ever more covid “variants” … currently it’s the Delta variant – and already waiting in the wings is probably the Epsilon variant – and so on….

It is amazing that it takes so long for the people to open their eyes and realize that there is another agenda behind this highly criminal fraud, an agenda that, as I mentioned before, has nothing to do with health, but that uses an invisible enemy, a virus, as an instrument to hold the entire world hostage and in awe.

All of the 193 UN member countries follow the same dictate – a dictate of FEAR, that comes way from above, from a money dominated obscure cult that has the purpose of massively reducing world population, shoveling money and other resources from the bottom and the center to the top, and controlling what’s left of the surviving population, largely by AI and robotization.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization. He is also a non-resident Sr. Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

24 April 2020

