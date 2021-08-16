COVID Vaccine Safety Reports and Analysis Compiled by a Group of Medical Doctors

By Will Jones

Global Research, August 16, 2021The Daily Sceptic 10 August 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

This is the 11th of the regular round-ups of Covid vaccine safety reports and news compiled by a group of medical doctors who are monitoring developments but prefer to remain anonymous in the current climate (find the 10th one here). By no means is this part of an effort to generate alarm about the vaccines or dissuade anyone from getting inoculated. It should be read in conjunction with the Daily Sceptic‘s other posts on vaccines, which include both encouraging and not so encouraging developments. At the Daily Sceptic we report all the news about the vaccines whether positive or negative and give no one advice about whether they should or should not take them. Unlike with lockdowns, we are neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine; we see our job as reporting the facts, not advocating for or against a particular policy. The vaccine technology is novel and the vaccines have not yet fully completed their trials, which is why they’re in use under temporary and not full market authorisation. This has been done on account of the emergency situation and the trial data was largely encouraging on both efficacy and safety. For a summary of that data, see this preamble to the Government’s page on the Yellow Card reporting system. (Dr Tess Lawrie recently wrote an open letter to Dr June Raine, head of the MHRA, arguing that: “The MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans,” a claim that has been “fact checked” here.) We publish information and opinion to inform public debate and help readers reach their own conclusions about what is best for them, based on the available data.

Public Health Scotland is reporting deaths (from all causes) within 28 days of a vaccine. So far, 5,523 deaths have been reported since February.

The Times of Israel reports that 14 Israelis who have received both vaccines and a third booster shot have later been infected with Covid.

Professor Peter Schirmacher, the Director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, has expressed deep concerns after conducting over 40 autopsies on people who have died within two days of their Covid vaccination. These concerns, particularly regarding damage to the brain and organs, are further echoed by pathologist Dr Ryan Cole in this presentation.

The Jerusalem Post reports on a multicentre Israeli study led by Professor Zohar Habot-Wilner from Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, which finds Covid vaccines may be linked to specific eye inflammation disorders, specifically anterior uveitis and Multiple Evanescent White Dot Syndrome.

A study from the U.S. CDC shows 9,246 adverse events reported among adolescents aged 12 to 17, including 863 serious events, 14 deaths and 397 reports of myocarditis. Vaccine has published a report on six cases of myocarditis post-vaccination.

Associate Professor Michael Palmer and Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explain the dangers of the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 and its implications in the development of vaccines.

Summary of Adverse Events in the U.K.Deaths from COVID Vaccines Are 407% Higher than All Cumulative Previously Reported Deaths from Other Vaccines

According to an updated report published on August 6th, the MHRA Yellow Card reporting system has recorded a total of 1,120,009 events based on 337,064 reports. The total number of fatalities reported is 1,547.

Pfizer (20.5 million first doses, 13.8 million second doses) now has one Yellow Card in 208 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 42,803 people vaccinated (478).

AstraZeneca (24.8 million first doses, 23.6 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 110 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 24,219 people vaccinated (1,024).

Moderna (1.3 million first doses, 0.4 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 118 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 162,500 people vaccinated (8).

Key events analysis:

Acute Cardiac = 13,531

Myocardial Infarction & Heart Failure = 705

Anaphylaxis = 1,272

Blood Disorders = 17,119

Headaches = 105,289

Migraine = 10,406

Eye Disorders = 18,434

Blindness = 368

Deafness = 532

Psychiatric Disorders = 22,911

Spontaneous Abortions = 407 + 9 (figures imply 12 related maternal deaths)

Vomiting = 14,729

Facial Paralysis incl. Bell’s Palsy = 1,513

Nervous System Disorders = 226,745

Strokes and CNS haemorrhages = 2,421

Guillain-Barré Syndrome = 418

Dizziness = 32,872

Tremor = 10,925

Arthralgia, Myalgia & Muscle Spasms = 68,901

Pulmonary Embolism & Deep Vein Thrombosis = 3,170

Thrombocytopenia = 1,350

Nosebleeds = 2,937

Seizures = 2,578

Paralysis = 1,006

Haemorrhage (All types) = 7,221

Vertigo/Tinnitis = 8,852

Reproductive/Breast = 32,337

Source: Pfizer; Moderna; AstraZeneca; Unspecified. “F” denotes fatal.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Daily Sceptics

Related Articles

29 July 2021

3 April 2021

24 January 2021The original source of this article is The Daily ScepticCopyright © Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccine-safety-reports-analysis-compiled-group-medical-doctors/5753142