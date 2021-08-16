The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link)

Biden Could Have Spared Afghanistan and US 6 Months of Pointless War by Just Ending It There are two things I suppose everyone would agree are true about the remarkable events of the past several weeks in Afghanistan. One is that we are witnessing the latest major loss in a string of wars and “incursions” that the US has lost since the end of World War II. The other is … Continue reading "Biden Could Have Spared Afghanistan and US 6 Mo […] Dave LIndorff

Setback for Assange in UK Trial over US Effort to Extradite Wikileaks Founder Chances that the United States will get its way with extradition to its territory and incarcerate our messenger for life are now greater. It is imperative that everyone who understands the need for a free press, the people’s fundamental-democratic right to know, must act to defend Julian Assange. No journalist who does not support journalism’s … Continue rea […] Ron Ridenour

Bomber Biden Sends in B-52 Bombers in a Tantrum over Taliban Advance In what can only be called a criminal and murderous tantrum by a loser, the United States, on the order of President Joe Biden, has begun dispatching B-52 Stratofortress bombers and AC-130 fixed-wing gunships equipped with large Gatling machine guns and a cannon to carpet-bomb and perpetrate mass killing on Taliban forces surging to … Continue reading […] Dave LIndorff

A Right Wing Call For Rough Men The essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic and a killer. -D.H. Lawrence One of the most salient features of our culture is that there is so much bullshit. -Harry Frankfurt, On Bullshit I had an interesting exchange recently with a man I met at my local Panera where I often have a breakfast sandwich … Continue reading "A Right Wing Call For Roug […] John Grant