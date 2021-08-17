China Dumped US Treasuries for 4th Straight Month, Most Since 2016

By Zero Hedge

Overall, June was a ‘buy all the US things’ month for foreign investors

Long-Term Treasurys +$10.9BN

Agencies +22.7BN

Corporate Bonds $13.8BN

Corporate Stocks +$25.2BN

That is the biggest stock buying binge since March, led by non-official source buying (Foreign Official institutions -5.4BN, Other foreign entities: +30.6BN)…

For the 4th straight month, China dumped US Treasuries in June (the latest TIC data). In fact, over the last two months, China sold over $34 billion in Treasuries – the biggest dump since 2016…Same Fear, Different Year

Belgium also saw significant selling (often considered a proxy for China selling via Everclear), now with the lowest holdings since Sept 2020…

Japan bought Treasuries in June (after selling in May)…

And finally, hedge funds appear to have been big buyers of bonds in June as Catman Islands added almost $16bn (up for the 3rd month in a row)…

As a reminder, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield decreased about 13 basis points in June to 1.47%.

Finally, we note that the shift from Treasuries to Gold among global reserves remains in tact…

The original source of this article is Zero Hedge
Copyright © Zero Hedge, Zero Hedge, 2021

