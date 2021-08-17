The People vs. Medical Tyranny? Resistance on a Global Scale Grows Against Mandatory Vaccinations, Health Pass Requirements and Face Masks

By Timothy Alexander Guzman

Global Research, August 17, 2021

A continuous fear campaign by the mainstream media against those who are skeptical about the covid-19 pandemic is obvious when you read this headline from the Washington Post ‘Goldilocks Virus; Delta Vanquishes all Variant Rivals as Scientists Race to Understand its Tricks’ says that “The variant battle in the United States is over. Delta won.” That’s it, it’s all over. Now we must take the vaccines because the world has lost the battle with the Covid-19 delta variant. If this is not a fear campaign, I don’t know what is:

Since late last year, the country has been overrun by a succession of coronavirus variants, each with its own suite of mutations conferring slightly different viral traits. For much of this year, the alpha variant- officially known as B.1.1.7 and first seen in the United Kingdom — looked like the clear winner, accounting for the majority of cases by April. In second place was iota, B.1.526, first seen in New York City. A few others made the rogue’s gallery of variants: gamma, beta, epsilon. Then came delta — B.1.617.2. It had spread rapidly in India, but in the United States, it sat there for months, doing little as the alpha advanced. As recently as May 8, delta caused only about 1 percent of new infections nationally

So the Delta variant is part of the long war against deadly diseases at least according to the Washington Post, “today, it has nearly wiped out all of its rivals. The coronavirus pandemic in America has become a delta pandemic” the article continues “the speed with which it dominated the pandemic has left scientists nervous about what the virus will do next. The variant battles of 2021 are part of a longer war, one that is far from over.”

Governments, the mainstream media, multi-national corporations especially the pharmaceutical industry, social engineering cheerleaders such as Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the rest of the so called “global rulers” are determined to vaccinate the entire planet, yet I remain quite optimistic of my fellow human beings who desire the freedom of choice when it comes to their health.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health governing institutions around the world which are pushing Covid-19 vaccines has lost credibility since they declared a worldwide pandemic back in 2020.

The world knows that Big Pharma is in the business of making profits over health no matter what the outcome is. Agence France-Presse (AFP) ‘Pharmaceutical Firms Rake in Billions with COVID Jabs’ reported on how much profits Big Pharma made from its vaccines or ‘experimental injections’ so far:

Pfizer has earned more than its competitors, raking in $10.8 billion (9.2 billion euros) in the first half of this year. The US company has raised its outlook for 2021, expecting to make $33.5 billion in sales for the full year.

BioNTech reported on Tuesday revenues of $7.3 billion euros in the first half. Unlike its larger partner, the company’s only product on sale is the coronavirus vaccine. BioNTech expects vaccine revenues to reach 15.9 billion euros for the full year, up from a previous estimate of 9.8 billion euros

First and foremost, we know that Big Pharma’s ‘MRNA vaccine’ is not a vaccine, rather it is an ‘experimental injection’. The inventor of the MRNA, Dr. Robert Malone clearly explained how the spike protein in those vaccines will have adverse effects if it is separated from already infected cells in an uncensored video produced by the Dark Horse Podcast and that was posted by the Children’s Health Defense website:

They were aware that there was a risk of spike being biologically active in having adverse events if it did not stay stuck to the cells that were transfected that got the RNA and made it.

Okay. and they used a genetic engineering method of putting a transmembrane domain on it to ensure that it stayed anchored and stayed put. And there, they did limited non-clinical studies to say looks like it stays stuck. We engineered it to stay stuck. And they publish that. Here is the thing Okay. Is that’s generally not good enough in a non-clinical data package. So before we get a product released to use in humans in the normal situation where we’re not in a rush, we have some really rigorous tests that have to be done in animals. And revealing that spike gets cleaved off of express cells and becomes free is something that absolutely should have been known and understood well before this ever gotten put into humans. I’ll just leave it at that

Not only that the MRNA vaccine is a new technology that has never been tested and is currently killing and injuring many people around the world, the PCR-RT Covid tests are also a scam. Here is what Dr. Joseph Mercola had said about the PCR tests:

Even though they’ve been widely used across the U.S. and around the world to determine who has a positive case of Covid, PCR assays are not designed to be used as diagnostic tools, as they can’t distinguish between inactive viruses and “live” or reproductive ones. Besides that, previously, the WHO had recommended 45 “amplification” cycles of the test to determine whether someone was positive for COVID or not.

The thing is, the more cycles that a test goes through, the more likely that a false positive will come up — anything over 30 cycles actually magnifies the samples so much that even insignificant sequences of viral DNA end up being magnified to the point that the test reads positive even if your viral load is extremely low or the virus is inactive and poses no threat to you or anyone elseNavy Commander Warns of “National Security Threat” from Mandatory Vaccination of U.S. Military Personnel

Dr. Mercola is now being harassed by the mainstream media such as CNN because he exposed the truth about Covid-19 and the agenda behind Big Pharma.

So from an untested new technology found in the MRNA vaccines to the SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR tests that are producing false positives, what else do you expect from average people across the world who happen to use common sense should do besides reject the establishment’s agenda of vaccinating the entire planet with their deadly experimental injections?

From France to Greece: A Violent Revolution Against Medical Tyranny is Inevitable

US President John F. Kennedy once said “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” Vive la Révolution! France is in motion to restart a new revolution since the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette proclaimed ‘let them eat cake during a time in history that the French people were starving during the French Revolution, now the French people are starting to fight back once again, this time against government mandates including the enforcement of Covid-19 experimental injections and the required health passes to enter certain places including restaurants.

How soon before they implement such mandates on supermarkets and small mom and pop grocery stores? Reuters published an article on what was going on in France ‘We don’t want your health pass’ – protesters march in France for fourth weekend’ reported that

“Protesters marched in cities across France on Saturday in a fourth consecutive weekend of demonstrations, denouncing what they see as oppressive rules compelling health workers to get COVID-19 shots and citizens to have a health pass for many daily activities.”

They were more than 230,000 French citizens from all walks of life participating in the protests “Among the protesters are hard-left anarchists and far-right militants, remnants of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement that shook Macron’s leadership during 2018-2019, and also other citizens who are anti-vaccine or consider the health pass to be discriminatory.” France and also Italy is witnessing a unity among the population that are coming from all walks of life as ABC News reported in ‘Europe’s vaccine passes reveal some pockets of resistance’:

In France and Italy, demonstrations against vaccine passes or virus restrictions in general are bringing together otherwise unlikely allies, often from the political extremes. They include far-right parties, campaigners for economic justice, families with small children, those against vaccines and those who fear them

The article said that protesters in France and Italy even wore “yellow Stars of David, like those the Nazis required Jews to wear during World War II.”

Last month in Greece, protesters also took to the streets according to Reuters, “Greek police used teargas and water cannon to disperse people who had gathered in central Athens on Saturday to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations” the article says that it was the third time in July that the Greek protesters took to the streets:

More than 4,000 people rallied outside the Greek parliament for a third time this month to oppose mandatory inoculations for some workers, such as healthcare and nursing staff. A police official, who asked not to be named, said some protesters had thrown petrol bombs, prompting the police to respond with tear gas

The people in the UK and Australia (the worst medical tyranny in the English speaking world) are also following the rest of the world in relentless protests against the medical tyranny that they are currently facing. All of the protests just mentioned is just the start of many things to come as the establishment and its hired goons tightens the noose on the people.

In the US and Canada: The People vs. Medical Tyranny?

In the United States, many people are starting to realize that mandatory masks (or what I like to call Face Diapers) and experimental injections are becoming a dangerous precedent. Health freedoms are under attack on various levels especially in the Democrat run cities and states who ironically preach ‘my body my choice’ are leading the charge against the unvaccinated. New York City mayor Bill De Blasio announced his regime’s approach to the unvaccinated:

So, today, I announce a new approach, which we’re calling the Key to NYC Pass. The key to New York City – when you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city. This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders. And, if you’re vaccinated, all that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key. You can open the door. But, if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things

US President Joe Biden’s announcement about expanding a “door to door outreach campaign” will eventually lead to some sort of resistance, even violence in some cases, it’s inevitable. Biden has announced that states within the union will have federal employees and volunteers going door to door to inform and educate the public on the importance of getting vaccinated. The New York Post reported that “President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration would step up efforts to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 with a new program that would go “door to door, literally knocking on doors” urging people to get the shots” according to the article, Biden said that “We need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oft times, door to door, literally knocking on doors” to encourage vaccination.” More than one-third and in some cases, half of the populations depending where in the US and EU are un-vaccinated. Even in one of the world’s most vaccinated countries on the planet, Israel still has one-third of the remaining population that is categorized as unvaccinated.

In the US, parents of children are taking up the fight against a variety of mandates, especially mask mandates as Katharine C. Gorka of RealClearPolitics.com reported:

Moms for Liberty, Informed Parents of California, EdFirstNC, NJ Parental Rights, No Left Turn in Education and Parents Against Critical Theory are just a few of the hundreds of new parent groups that have emerged across the country in recent months. Many parents have become education activists because of schools’ failure to bring children back into the classroom or their continued imposition of mask mandates

In Montreal, Canada large protests also took place as reported by cbc.ca, ‘Large crowd marches in Montreal to protest against Quebec’s vaccination passport’:

A large group of people gathered in downtown Montreal on Saturday to protest against Quebec’s vaccination passport, just a few weeks before the system is expected to be in place. The crowd, which stretched at least four to five blocks on René-Lévesque Boulevard West, began marching toward Place des Festivals at 2 p.m. ET, with people chanting “No to vaccine passports,” in French.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed earlier this week that a vaccination passport system will be implemented as of Sept. 1 in an effort to combat a growing COVID-19 caseload and what he described as an “inevitable” fourth wave

Resistance will grow as the people grow tired of their freedoms being limited because they refuse to get the experimental injections and wear face diapers.

Someone had emailed me a video clip from a 1960’s American television sitcom called ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ on how an average American’s view on certain medical technologies and vaccines were during that time. The scene involves a county nurse by the name of Ms. Mary Simpson who tried to convince a man named Ray to get vaccinated, his response was classic:

Watch the video here.

There’s Even a Growing Resistance in the Caribbean

Resistance is also growing in the Caribbean as the people from St. Vincent and the Grenadines protest against vaccine mandates. However, the Prime Minister of the eastern Caribbean nation, Ralph Gonsalves was hospitalized by one of the protesters who threw a rock at him, hitting him in his head:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island. His office issued a statement late Thursday saying Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover. Authorities said Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of some 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire. The crowd had gathered to reject proposed measures to fight COVID-19, although Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory

The jamaicagleaner.com first reported that the country of Barbados also had protests against mandatory vaccinations as well:

Hundreds of Barbadians took to the streets of Bridgetown this morning to protest mandatory and coerced vaccination. “No vaccine!” shouted some people carrying placards. Most of them were dressed in white. “We have rights,” some others said as motorists honked their horns in support

Not only humanity is facing a medical tyranny that is relentless in its pursuit to vaccinate the world, a devastating world war is upon us with an uncertain global economic situation that will be difficult to avoid.

We all are going to live through a difficult period in our lives and we all need to band together and fight for our freedoms and human rights no matter where we are on this earth because we have children and grand children, some even great grandchildren to think about.

What type of planet are we leaving behind when our time has come to pass? What is our destiny? It’s up to all of us to stop this insanity from taking place, and we can and I believe we will because our future depends on it.

Timothy Alexander Guzman writes on his blog site, Silent Crow News, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from SCN

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Timothy Alexander Guzman, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-point-society-resistance-global-scale-grows-against-mandatory-vaccinations-health-pass-requirements-face-masks/5753195