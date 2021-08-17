Video: The Taliban’s Sweeping Victory Leaves Afghans Reeling

By South Front

Global Research, August 17, 2021South Front 16 August 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

The Taliban won in Afghanistan, after 20 years of war and grand claims by the United States.

In the early hours of August 15th, the Taliban were at Kabul’s threshold and the city was surrendered before the end of the day.

The capital was captured largely without a fight, the presidential palace was taken without resistance.

Around midday on August 15th, the group announced that the Mujahedeen entered parts of Kabul to “prevent chaos and theft” and take over a number of outposts which were abandoned by government forces.

A video was released showing the evacuation of Afghanistan’s top officials from the center of Kabul, towards the airport via US Air Force helicopters.Video Player 00:0003:19

Former President Ashraf Ghani flew to Tajikistan immediately after signing his resignation.

Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali officially became the head of the transitional Government. This will be temporary, as the Taliban is reportedly going to declare the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” from the presidential palace in Kabul.Video: Taliban Tightens Its Grip in North While Kabul Retains Last Strongholds in South

Prisoners are being released from the largest Afghanistan’s prison in Kabul province, and these include Al-Qaeda, as well as ISIS terrorists, in addition to Taliban fighters and others.

Thousands of citizens also flooded the airport attempting hoping to flee the country, the situation is intensely chaotic. The Taliban’s fighters are present near the airport, and it is solely at their discretion not to overrun it.

It all began on August 13th, when a rapid Taliban offensive that ultimately led to the capture of most key provincial capitals, and brought militants to Kabul’s doorstep.

On that day, the Taliban gained control over Kandahar, the second largest city in the country.

Afghan government forces retreated after failing to stop the Taliban.

The group also captured the following provincial centers, such as Lashkar Gah, Qala-e-Naw, Firuzkoh, Herat.

In a matter of two days, the entire country was lost, abandoned US equipment was used as reinforcements to assist in the victory.

Al Jazeera was given an interview by Taliban officials, from former President Ghani’s office. They boasted that after 20 years of fighting foreign forces, the Taliban have come out as victors.

The group’s leadership is preparing to return to Kabul from Qatar. Ashraf Ghani released a statement saying he vacated his position and left the country to avoid a large Taliban offensive on Kabul.

Meanwhile, his compatriots are all but abandoned. The US military announced that all commercial flights from and to the airport were suspended. Military evacuation is, however, still ongoing. Shots were reportedly fired at US troops evacuating American diplomats and citizens at the airport.

Those who are unable to flee will have to live with the results of the Taliban success, and the United States’ failure. After 20 years, the Islamic group is much more prominent, both politically and militarily, while Washington’s forces simply turned tail and ran.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT:

PayPal: southfront@list.ru, http://southfront.org/donate/ or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront

Related Articles

10 August 2021

15 August 2021

6 November 2017The original source of this article is South FrontCopyright © South Front, South Front, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-taliban-sweeping-victory-leaves-afghans-reeling/5753200