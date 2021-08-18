The Truth About the Covid-19 Vaccine. Dr. Simone Gold, Founder of AFLD

By Frontline Doctors

America's Frontline Doctors

AFLD physicians strongly object to any persons being coerced, mandated or forced to take any experimental medication, whether it is labeled a vaccine, drug, therapeutic, modality, agent etc. Our scientific recommendations as to who should consider the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, currently in investigational stages only, are contained within the White Paper. Federal law, per the FDA, prohibits any persons from being coerced to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Please read attached Pfizer and Moderna Fact Sheets published by the FDA and found here.

Discover the truth: COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines

Read our detailed report on the risks, failures, and complications involved in pharmaceutical companies’ expedited COVID-19 vaccine research.

The fundamental problem with releasing medications that have not been fully researched, is we don’t know what we don’t know. AFLDS is highly concerned about what we don’t know! Download and read.

The original source of this article is America's Frontline Doctors
Copyright © Frontline Doctors, America's Frontline Doctors, 2021

