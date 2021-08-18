Video: Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated? Interview with Christine Massey

By Christine Massey and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, August 18, 2021

The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the novela corona virus had been isolated.

Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The central question raised in her study is the following:

“is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?

Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions.

Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”

***

Video: Christine Massey and Michel Chossudovsky. Does the Virus Exist. Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/DZUIBSfzxEUC/

Here is a screenshot of the letter sent to Health /Science institutions

****

Christine Massey’s articles can be consulted at Fluoride Free Peel

Freedom of Information Requests: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/PurificationBy Fluoride Free Peel, August 04, 2021***

90 Health/Science Institutions Globally All Failed to Cite Even 1 Record of “SARS-COV-2” Purification, by Anyone, Anywhere, Ever By Fluoride Free Peel, August 04, 2021

Related Articles

10 August 2021

29 January 2021

4 August 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Christine Massey and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-has-sars-cov-2-been-isolated-interview-with-christine-massey/5753322