The Taliban held their first press conference, following their victory in the two-decade war.

Taliban’s co-founder and second-in-command, Abdul Ghani Baradar, reportedly came to Afghanistan from Doha. He is expected to become Afghanistan’s President in the near future.

This new leadership may face resistance from the Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said that, under the constitution, he should be in charge after former President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Saleh is attempting to mount some form of resistance, with forces under his command wrestling the Charikar district in Parwan province, north of Kabul.

The VP and those allied to him are gathering field commanders who do not agree with the rule of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Taliban are attempting to remove people’s ability to effectively fight back if they wished to do so.

One of the Taliban’s first acts in power was to confiscate firearms owned by civilians. In Kabul, fighters claimed the collecting of weapons because “people no longer need them for personal protection.”

The same day, the group warned that U.S. troops have to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. that led to the war on terrorism.

For the first time ever, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid revealed his face at the Taliban’s press conference. He said that the group won’t allow Afghan territory ‘to be used against anybody or any country’.

Mujahid assured the group’s commitment to protect the rights of media workers and that there will be no discrimination against women.

This is a significant change from the previous iteration of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. The spokesman said that the group had evolved over the years, and the past’s mistakes would not be repeated. The same day, they declared a general amnesty in the country.

Still, the United States, after spending trillions of dollars over 20 years, and 4 different Presidents, and, as a result, replaced Taliban rule with Taliban rule.

