Repeated Booster Jabs May be Lethal Researcher Warns

A researcher has warned that the Covid vaccine spike protein could destroy natural immunity. Immune failure may be due to a buildup of vaccine-induced spike proteins inside the body, said Walter Chesnut of WMCResearch.org.

Chesnut warned that the “robust immune response” triggered by the jabs “may come at a lethal cost,” even at a later stage. In reviewing a peer-reviewed scientific study, he noted that the vaccine recipient’s telomeres become inactivated.

The vaccine “turns off transcription of/depletes AUF1 and WRN deleting telomeres,” Chesnut tweeted. “It is a catastrophe. This is what you are now seeing just the beginning of.”

Telomerase is an enzyme in human DNA that regulates aging. The telomeres that encapsulate DNA, shorten over time as humans age. The study in question was published in the Journal of Bacteriology & Parasitology, showing that the vaccine spike proteins have “deleterious effects on telomerase, impairing its synthesis,” Chesnut underscored.

“With this activity inhibited, it takes time for the inevitable immune cell exhaustion to appear. This may be the signature Trojan Horse ‘gift’ of the spike. Whatever short-lived immune response is fool’s gold replacing the ability of the immune system to replenish itself.”

Spike proteins “may be chronically present” in the injected and “continually suppressing telomerase”.

According to Chesnut, “we are basically seeing the effects of chemotherapy with the spike protein. But in a very unique way. Quickly replicating cells are being exhausted. We can now explain the all too common reports of hair loss, for example.”Medical Information Is Being Suppressed to Cover Up for the False COVID Narrative

Vaccine-induced destruction of telomeres, which is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, ferroptosis, hypothalamus and autophagy, is happening, Chesnut also tweeted. He said it was possible to delete telomeres with “cells lacking WRN”. It is “a form of cell death you may not know of: Synthetic Lethality,” Chesnut added.

Without telomerase, “key cells in the body are unable to replenish themselves and ‘run out’ well before they should in the course of a normal lifespan,” explained researcher Elizabeth Blackburn.

In the same vein, World Health Organization European Advisory Group of Experts in Immunization former Vice President Professor Christian Perronne believes that all vaccinated people pose a greater risk than the unvaccinated. Alluding to the deteriorating situation in Israel and the UK, the infectious disease expert stated: “Vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from society.”

Perronne specializes in tropical pathologies and emerging infectious diseases. He was chairman of the specialized committee on Communicable diseases of the French High Council of Public Health.

He went on to say: “Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous for others. It’s proven in Israel now – I’m in contact with many physicians in Israel – they’re having big problems, severe cases in the hospitals are among vaccinated people, and in the UK also, you have the larger vaccination program and also there are problems.”

The current working group on the Covid-19 pandemic in France is reported to be “utterly panicked” about this development.

President Donald Trump, an early promoter of jabs, has meanwhile shifted his position on vaccine booster shots. Trump criticized the new phase of vaccine marketing as a money-making scheme by Pfizer during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. The former US president pointed out that the promises made by the company were empty.

“You wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know when these first came out they were good for life. Then they were good for a year or two. And I could see the writing on the wall, I could see the dollar signs in their eyes, of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know the guy that announced the day after the election that he had the vaccine.”

Pfizer has repeatedly called the shots “safe and effective” but the pharmaceutical giant will reportedly not be mandating them for its own employees. Images leaked from a “confidential” Pfizer booklet written by Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Payal Betcher revealed that Pfizer will not be following the recommendations of US President Biden to mandate injections for all employees.

*

