COVID Propaganda Roundup: Corporate State Declares All-Out War on the “Unvaccinated”

By Ben Bartee

Global Research, August 21, 2021The Daily Bell 18 August 2021

Corporate Media Adopts ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ to Dehumanize Skeptics

The corporate media has deluged readers and viewers to its newest “pandemic of the unvaccinated” talking points:

“As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels outbreaks in the United States, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Friday that ‘this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’”

CNN talking heads and NY Times op-ed writers have not adopted this talking point by accident; through a carefully engineered rhetorical sleight of hand, they have subtly introduced the concept that the actual unvaccinated people – and not the virus itself – are the source of ongoing suffering.

The heavy implication: what does one do with a harmful pathogen? Eliminate it from society.

Homeland Security Declares Lockdown Skeptics Potential ‘Terrorists’

Via DHS Bulletin, Aug. 13:

“The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment… Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.”

Notice the gaslighting phrase “perceived” government restrictions – not “actual and obvious” ones, which they are.

MSNBC: Unvaccinated NFL Players to Be Treated as ‘Second-Class Citizens’

At the 1:52 mark of this MSNBC clip, NBC sports columnist Peter King declares NFL players who refuse the shot “will be treated as second-class citizens.”

CNN medical analyst Leana Wen, in a similar vein, said last month that “it needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.”

The Atlantic Op-Ed: Time For No-Fly Lists for Unvaccinated

Via The Atlantic:

“While flying, vaccinated people should no longer carry the burden for unvaccinated people… a no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take.”

UK Government: Unvaxxed British Citizens No Longer Allowed to Leave the Country

Via the Daily Mail:

“A [UK government] Minister told the Mail on Sunday the ‘logical’ move will be to make the booster shots a requirement for travel, adding that the most up-to-date Covid certification for travel will become as normal as the need to have a yellow fever jab to enter certain countries.”

Debunking the Illusion of Vaccine ‘Choice’

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.” -Benito Mussolini

The federal government has insisted in its rhetoric throughout the pandemic – despite its obvious coercive measures to the contrary — that the decision to get vaxxed, like all medical decisions, is a choice left to the individual and his/her doctor.

Historical Western common law has recognized this obvious, inherent right to self-determination of medical treatment as canonical – if one has no control over what medications are injected into his or her bloodstream, one cannot be said to be free in any fundamental sense whatsoever.

When the Nazis violated this precept, their leaders got routed militarily, captured, prosecuted, and hanged at Nuremberg.

The COVID shots are “voluntary,” the government insists, but if you don’t get them you may soon no longer be allowed to:

Fly on an airplane

Eat in a restaurant

Drink in a bar

Exercise in a gym

Watch a movie in a theater

Attend a concert

Enroll your kids in school

Attend university

Find meaningful employment

Access emergency medical care

Shop for food in a grocery store

“Get vaxxed or don’t eat” is not any kind of choice; it’s an ultimatum, a gun to the head.

The elites pass this hideous ultimatum to get jabbed or die isolated in a hole off as “choice” as if threats to sever access to vital resources and the means to participate in the economy are not coercive by definition.

Influential Professor Calls For Hate Crime Legislation to Combat ‘Anti-Science Aggression’

Peter Hotez — a portly, apparently profoundly unhealthy Baylor University professor — issued a clarion call to combat “mounting antiscience aggression in the United States“:

“We should look at expanded protection mechanisms for scientists currently targeted by far-right extremism in the United States. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) has introduced a bill known as the Scientific Integrity Act of 2021 (H.R. 849) to protect US Government scientists from political interference… Still another possibility is to extend federal hate-crime protections.”

Hotez, or some intern in his employ, even put together a pseudoscientific flow chart to lend more credibility to his extremist anti-free speech proposition:

The above suggested remedy for normal people with a healthy skepticism of lying bureaucrats and profit-hungry pharmaceutical firms is so profoundly unethical that even countering it seems absurd, but here is a shot:

Delivering public testimony, Anthony Fauci has repeatedly, both explicitly and implicitly, told Dr. Rand Paul, a credentialed medical doctor, that he “does not know what he’s talking about” in Senate hearings.

All of which begs the question: Did Fauci science-hate-crime Dr. Rand Paul?Will Fauci be the first one brought up on charges under the Hotez rule?

Medium ‘Trust and Safety’ Team Deletes My Account Over COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’

As I anticipated would eventually occur, in early July, Medium dropped the hammer: a faceless technocrat permanently suspended my account.

I received this email from the Big Brother-style “Trust and Safety Team”:

They linked to their ultra-generic “COVID-19 Content Policy” but never bothered to cite any specific claim I had made that violated it.

Back in 2018, when every big tech social media platform banned Alex Jones overnight, only a fool would have believed such a censorship campaign would be a one-off. That was the appetizer, to set the mass censorship wheel in motion as precedent for later, wider-sweeping crackdowns.

Infowars and Milo Yiannopoulos were merely the lowest-hanging fruit due to their highly-publicized “extremist” reputations, but we’re all hanging on the same tree.

Sooner or later, unless as a society we reinstate freedom of speech into practice, the agents of corporate state are going to come for everyone – for Armageddon Prose, for The Daily Bell, for ZeroHedge.

On a long enough timeline, we’re all going to get the Alex Jones treatment.

This is information warfare.

Ben Bartee is a Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. Follow his stuff via his blog, Armageddon Prose, Substack, or Patreon.

Featured image is from TDBConcerned Ontario Doctors: The Harms of Lockdowns and the Dangers of Censorship

