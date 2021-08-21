The WHO Blames China for Covid-19. The WHO Is Supporting Criminal Injections Falsely Called Vaccines?

By Peter Koenig

In February 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) 4-week mission to China to study the covid plandemic’s origins, came to the conclusion that it was unlikely the virus had escaped from the Wuhan viral research laboratory, or from any other Chinese laboratory, for that matter. Now, under pressure from western governments – foremost the US – WHO wants to send another mission to China to further investigate the origins of the virus. The Chinese authorities refused, saying the findings WHO and Chinese scientists arrived last February at were conclusive, and no further investigation was necessary.

It would appear that WHO receives its orders from a diabolical wealthy cult emanating from Wall Street and Washington which still pretends to reign above all 193 UN member nations and above the entire UN system.

China is absolutely right to refuse. It is clear that the West keeps harping on China’s fault in this matter since China had to be encircled not only by US / NATO military bases, but also steadily demonized by the west, for anything they can find, since China is the up-and-coming economic power, overshadowing western greed-driven neoliberal exploitation capitalism.

To enhance WHO’s position against China and to tarnish China’s image in the world arena, the WHO lead scientist dispatched to Wuhan in February 2021, Peter Ben Embarek, told a Danish television documentary, transmitted on August 12, 2021 that the Chinese scientists refused to even discuss the lab leak scenario, unless the final report dismissed any need for further investigation.

Mr. Ben Embarek added, his Chinese counterpart eventually agreed to discuss the lab leak theory in the report “on the condition we didn’t recommend any specific studies to further that hypothesis.”

It is amazing that such a strong accusation goes unquestioned and that the Danish TV broadcasting unit doesn’t even question the statement and worse, doesn’t invite the Chinese opinion to juxtapose Embarek’s demeaning statement. Instead, they are just accepting point blank the western position, no questions asked, no equal voice to China in this western-driven WHO vs. China debate. The WHO’s spokesperson’s statement is highly biased, and, based on all reports emerging from the WHO February 2021, outright incorrect. See this.

This topic has been debated many times since the beginning of the “covid outbreak” — and it was clear from the beginning that the West was looking to demonize China by blaming China either for the bat story or for a Chinese lab-escaped virus.

Other theories affirm that the man-made virus escaped from a US P4 (highest security bio-war) lab, or was released on purpose.

After all, this outbreak was planned, and simulated already on October 18, 2019 by Event 201, sponsored by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins Center for Health and the World Economic Forum (WEF) – a simulation in NYC, with a number of prominent participants, World Bank, IMF, FED, most of the UN system’s specialized agencies, the UN political body and so on.WHO and China: A Case of Geopolitical Misdirection

WHO being fully under control of western powers and – not to forget – the western pharma-industry, WHO’s firm position against China looks like a maneuver to pave over the evidence of Event 201.

China is to blame for a “virus” that in a 2002 / 2003 outbreak victimized China, as the SARS virus was tailor-made to attack the Chinese genome.

A couple of years before the SARS outbreak, in 1999 / 2000 a group of Harvard students / scientists were quietly collecting in China DNA samples until they were discovered by Chinese authorities and then kicked out of the country. But too late. They had already collected enough Chinese DNA to design a corona virus that would especially target the Chinese genome.

This was exactly what happened in the first “trial run”, the SARS outbreak 2002 / 2003 – affecting only people of Chinese origin. Even those few that were discovered outside of China, could be traced back to Chinese origins.

In early 2020 the same happened again in Wuhan. This time it was “the end game”, so to speak. It happened worldwide, involving all of the 193 UN member countries at once. All at the same time. It is absolutely impossible for a virus to strike the entire world simultaneously. But nobody of the mainstream and the matrix-establishment seems to pay attention to such a minute detail of gigantic proportions.

However, Chinese health authorities suspected a new virus specifically made to attack the Chinese genome. That’s why they reacted so fast. This first attack, again with a SARS virus and again in China, should have been enough reason to get Chinese authorities up in arms and reject the fraudulent claim that the virus emerged from Wuhan – first from a bat in a Wet Market, then from a Wuhan lab. – What is it now? – None of the above.

Shortly after Wuhan, the so-called “novel corona virus” entitled 2019-nCoV (which had the same name as that envisaged in the Event 201 Scenario) was renamed SARS-CoV-2 by WHO which was said to cause the disease called Covid-19.

Miraculously, in no time, SARS-CoV-2 allegedly stroke the entire planet simultaneously. And that in different strands of the virus. No longer just the Chinese “variant”.

Yet if one examines the spread of the alleged pandemic, the fake numbers of positive cases recorded by the flawed RT-PCR test were ridiculously low:

83 cases for a population of 6.4 billion outside of China were used to justify the WHO calling for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIC) on January 30, 2020.

for a population of 6.4 billion outside of China were used to justify the WHO calling for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIC) on January 30, 2020. 44,279 cases (outside of China) on March 11, 2020 to justify the global lockdown and the closing down of the national economies of 193 member states of the United Nations.

The October 2019 Military Olympics in Wuhan

We also know that there are many ways for the virus to “migrate” from a (P4) US bio-war lab to Wuhan, not least through the Military Olympics in October 2019 that took place – you got it – coincidentally also in Wuhan, to which the US sent at least 300 participants.

Different “variants” could also be released by drones and dropped on specific population groups, for example, in northern Italy, in Spain, in Iran. All these strains were very likely different. And since they occurred roughly at the same time (in exceedingly low numbers), they could hardly be mutations.

One of the US labs that is suspected of having been working with the corona / SARS virus is Fort Detrick in Maryland. Nobody seems to be interested in pursuing this route. It’s so much easier just to blame and keep blaming again and again China. Following Goebbels’s edict, “If a lie is repeated often enough it becomes the truth.” That’s what we are experiencing today.

And China knows it, that’s why they are rejecting yet another investigating team by an agency – WHO – that is known to be entirely bought up by powerful Western financial interests, namely Big Pharma, the Rockefellers and Bill Gates.

If WHO was indeed a UN agency interested in the health of the world population, it would strictly forbid vaccinating children against a virus that – if it existed at all – was about equivalent to the flu virus, with an average mortality rate of 0.03 % to 0.07%, according the Dr. Fauci’s own admission in a peer reviewed paper, Navigating the Uncharted, of 28 February 2020.

And, if WHO were seriously interested in the health of people Worldwide, it would investigate the so-called vaccines, which in fact are not vaccines, but at best “experimental gene therapies”, authorized as such by CDC.

These vaccines have so far maimed and killed way more people than covid.

The latest figures reported by the 1990 established U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), between 14 December 2020, when “vaccination” began, and 30 July 2021, were 545,338 adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 12,366 deaths and 70,105 serious injuries. However, these numbers are estimated to be widely underreported. Real figures may more likely be between 45,000 and 100,000 deaths in the US, and about double that amount in Europe.

Even these figures are most likely way under-reported, as long before covid emerged, VAERS has a reputation of understating, to the point where real numbers could be between 50 and 100 times higher than reported.

Why is WHO silent in the face of such catastrophe – health disasters never known in recent human history? To protect Big Pharma and the dark diabolical cult behind this well-planned and orchestrated “outbreak” – those who pursue clearly a eugenist agenda?

Why does WHO turn a blind eye to such breaking discoveries like the horrific findings of blood malformations, leading to blood clots, embolism and death, revealed by German physicians in vaxxed people? – See this shocking 10 min video by Dr. Jane Ruby of 18 August 2021:

Why is WHO silent to the question of covid spike proteins being released onto cities? – Silent on the question “Transmissible Vaccines”, meaning that the spike protein injected by the “vaccine” can be passed on to other people through proximity?

This later point has been observed already months ago. – See Mike Adams interview of Dr. Lee Merritt of15 August 2021.

Why is it an Italian medical doctor, instead of WHO, divulging the truth about the deadly vaccine and the purpose behind this mass coercion into jabbing everybody, even children? (See video here)

Why is WHO silent to the question of covid spike proteins being released onto cities? – Silent on the question “Transmissible Vaccines”? – See Mike Adams interview of Dr. Lee Merritt of 15 August 2021 here.

Why is WHO not immediately halting ALL “vaccines” worldwide and investigate the criminality behind these fluids being injected into people – into the entire world population – and that under coercion, to say the least?

Why isn’t there a worldwide criminal investigation launched immediately against all “vaxx” producing pharmas and their owners and sponsors?

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization. He is also a non-resident Sr. Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

