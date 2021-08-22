Justice for Hassan Diab – Join Our Campaign of Outreach to Canadian Parliamentarians!

By Hassan Diab Support Committee

The unjust decision on January 27, 2021, by the French Court of Appeal to send Dr. Hassan Diab to trial prolongs Hassan’s Kafkaesque nightmare. This was a shocking turn of events, not least because the Court of Appeal’s ruling was riddled with egregious misrepresentations, logical inconsistencies, and wild fabrications. Worse still, on May 19, 2021, France’s Supreme Court (Cour de cassation) upheld the Court of Appeal’s baseless ruling.

This flagrant miscarriage of justice is clearly political. We are appealing to the Canadian government to end Hassan’s persecution, ensure that Hassan will never face a second extradition, and suspend the Canada/France extradition treaty.

Please help us exert pressure on the Canadian government to end Hassan’s Kafkaesque nightmare and prevent his wrongful conviction!

Campaign of Outreach to Canadian Parliamentarians

The federal election taking place on 20 September, 2021, provides us with an excellent opportunity to increase political and public support for Dr. Hassan Diab. We also anticipate some or all of the following:

Announcement in France that a date has been set for Hassan to face trial

French demands for Hassan’s presence in France, including his extradition

Public discussion of Canada’s Extradition Act

We are launching a major campaign of outreach to Canadian parliamentarians. This election period opens new opportunities for meetings with MPs, Senators, and candidates. We are asking you to look for such opportunities over the coming weeks, making use of the following:

▪ Outreach strategy document

▪ Informational kit (Please share with Parliamentarians)

We are asking parliamentarians to commit to the following:

Agree to help in whatever ways possible to end Hassan’s persecution; Work to ensure that Hassan will never face a second extradition; and Support the suspension of the Canada/France extradition treaty in light of the failure of the French justice system to protect Hassan’s fundamental rights.

Please continue to emphasise the failure of both Canada and France to protect Hassan from the very beginning, resulting in a horrendous miscarriage of justice and the scapegoating of an innocent man.

Let us know if you would be interested in having a member of the Hassan Diab Support Committee accompany you (virtually or otherwise) to any meeting you are successful in arranging. We would be happy to assist in any way we can.

Feel free to contact Roger Clark (erogclark@gmail.com) if you have any questions or need specific support. Let us know of any meetings that you are able to arrange, and remember to send us a brief summary of the outcome.

Thank you as always for all that you are doing to support Hassan. Let us know if you have any questions. In the meantime, we wish you a good summer and plenty of relaxation.

For more information, please email: Roger Clark (erogclark@gmail.com)

Postcards in Support of Hassan Diab

Postcards supporting Dr. Hassan Diab and addressed to Prime Minister Trudeau are now available at Octopus Books in Ottawa.

Be sure to sign a postcard the next time you’re at Octopus Books. No postage is necessary to mail the postcard from Canada.

If you are not in Ottawa, you can order up to 5 postcards by sending an email to diabsupport@gmail.com with your postal mailing address, and we will gladly mail postcards to you.

You can see a photo of the postcard (front and back): here.

Send “Act Now Sir!” Video to PM Justin Trudeau

Michelle Weinroth has written and produced a deeply moving and powerful poem/video about Hassan’s case, asking PM Justin Trudeau to intervene and put an end to Hassan’s ordeal.

Please write to PM Trudeau (pm@pm.gc.ca) and send him the following link to the poem/video:

“Act Now Sir!”

Excerpt from poem by Michelle Weinroth, addressed to PM Trudeau:

Will you stand up

For a man so cheated?

So vilified and mistreated?

Repair this injustice, Sir!

There is time yet…

Though not much.

Use not excuses as your crutch.

We are at the eleventh hour.

Your moment is here and now

To act and use your power.

Let not indecision mock your name.

Lest history link you

to a scandal of the law.

For such an outrage

will stain your fame

Will dim your glow

and deal your reputation

a stinging blow.

Flex then your moral muscle

Not your forearm.

Show your French peers

the mettle that behooves

a country’s leader

To settle and redress

a matter so unjust

as that of Hassan Diab

A man so viciously

and so vilely wronged

So grievously betrayed

Act now, Sir, not tomorrow.

And put an end to this tale of sorrow.

