Jaime C.

Video: Covid-19 Early Treatment, How to End the Pandemic. Dr. Richard Urso

By Dr. Richard Urso and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, August 22, 2021

***

A critically important show for physicians as well as potential and actual covid patients, Dr. Richard Urso goes into great detail about the prophylactic and early treatment protocols he uses that allow the natural immune system to handle the virus for superior, long-lasting protection, explains how prophylaxis could end the pandemic, and talks about what he’d do if he had Fauci’s job.

Link to Journal of American Medicine study showing Remdesivir lengthens hospital stays here.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/4DlTESD40d89/

*

This video was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

1 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Richard Urso and Kristina Borjesson, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-dr-richard-urso-early-covid-treatment-what-else-dr-fauci-should-do-end-pandemic/5753671

