Unbelievable: The FDA Fully Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccine”

By Dr. Mark Trozzi

Global Research, August 24, 2021Dr. Trozzi

***

Until now, the experimental injections only had Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. That was bad enough; and they marched forward with a criminal campaign violating the Nuremberg Code and coercing victims unknowingly into these nefarious experimental injections. The injections have smashed all preceding records for causing death and disease with anything ever called a “vaccine”. In the past drugs and vaccines were halted for tiny fractions of the current carnage, yet the FDA has now issued full approval for Pfizer’s dangerous nanoparticle genetic injection.

What version of reality does the acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. subscribe to in her press release saying:

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”Video: Dr. Simone Gold – The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

These liars are still calling it a “pandemic”, still calling the PCR a “valid test”, still calling these injections “vaccines” and now they are ignoring all the injected dead bodies, injuries, and mountain of scientific reality, to call it “safe”.

As sovereign human beings who possess the right and responsibility to think and use logic; we can only conclude that the FDA, like so many other institutions and governments, has lost all credibility.

Here is Dr. Jane Ruby with some great insights based on reality:

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

14 May 2021

5 May 2021

24 August 2021The original source of this article is Dr. TrozziCopyright © Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Trozzi, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/fda-fully-approves-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/5753916