Video: Prominent Pathologist: What These Jabs Do to the Brain and Other Organs

By Dr. Ryan Cole

Global Research, August 24, 2021America’s Frontline Doctors, TJ45 3 August 2021

***

Member of America’s Frontline Doctors Dr. Ryan Cole provides a scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people.

Watch the video below.Video Player 00:0017:01

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoVideo: The VAXXED Only Train

Related Articles

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch. *** “This is the G7 summit. They are all arriving by private jets, there is no…

16 June 2021

20 July 2021

12 July 2021The original source of this article is America’s Frontline Doctors, TJ45Copyright © Dr. Ryan Cole, America’s Frontline Doctors, TJ45, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pathologist-summary-what-these-jabs-do-brain-other-organs/5752593