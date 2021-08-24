Jaime C.

Video: Prominent Pathologist: What These Jabs Do to the Brain and Other Organs

By Dr. Ryan Cole

Global Research, August 24, 2021America’s Frontline Doctors, TJ45 3 August 2021

***

Member of America’s Frontline Doctors Dr. Ryan Cole provides a scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people.

Watch the video below.Video Player00:0017:01

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoVideo: The VAXXED Only Train

Related Articles

Video: G7 Leaders at Summit: No Social Distancing, No Quarantine, No Masks

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).  Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch. *** “This is the G7 summit. They are all arriving by private jets, there is no…

16 June 2021

Video: Breaking Discovery! What COVID Injections Do to Your Blood! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!

20 July 2021

Video: Nothing Novela Is Coronavirus, Based on Patent Files

12 July 2021The original source of this article is America’s Frontline Doctors, TJ45Copyright © Dr. Ryan ColeAmerica’s Frontline Doctors, TJ45, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pathologist-summary-what-these-jabs-do-brain-other-organs/5752593

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.