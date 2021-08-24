Jaime C.

What is the future of man?

J. Krishnamurti – A Conversation D. Bohm

This is a must watch for those who seek the root of humanity’s problem

All the problems that humanity has now, psychologically and in other ways, are the result of thought. We are pursuing the same pattern of thought, and thought will never solve any of these problems. The whole structure of the me is put together by thought. The me is my consciousness, which is my name, form, all the various experiences. Is consciousness individual, or is there one inseparable consciousness of mankind? Whatever action is born of limited thought must inevitably breed conflict. Dividing humanity geographically, religiously, and so on, has created havoc in the world. The me is a divisive entity. Why is there this division? Am I concerned with my very limited self or with the future of mankind?

David Joseph Bohm FRS was an American scientist who has been described as one of the most significant theoretical physicists of the 20th century and who contributed unorthodox ideas to quantum theory, neuropsychology and the philosophy of mind.

Jiddu Krishnamurti was a philosopher, speaker and writer

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56733.htm

