Afghanistan Then – The Whole World Today

I find it difficult to put my horror and outrage into words

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Global Research, August 25, 2021

***

When I read the great journalist John Pilger’s article “The Great Game of Smashing Countries” in GlobalResearch (1) today, I was assailed by horror and outrage in equal measure. The diabolical forces and powers that lied and misled the American people and the world with “False Flag Operations” more than a generation ago and plunged Afghanistan, the already liberated, emerging, women’s rights respecting Asian country into the dark barbaric Middle Ages, are again lying to the whole world and plunging it into misery with their devastating Corona measures – and the citizens of this world are largely putting up with it again. How is this possible?

Afghanistan is only one example among many: Vietnam, Iraq, Yemen, Serbia and many other countries and fates must also be mentioned in this context. When the Afghan people were already bleeding from many wounds, I read the book by the Iranian documentary filmmaker Siba Shakib “After Afghanistan, God only comes to weep. The Story of Shirin-Gol” (2). Only accounts of experiences in concentration camps, such as Margarete Buber-Neumann’s book “Als Gefangene bei Stalin und Hitler. A World in Darkness” (3) have shaken me in the same way.

The reader may excuse my emotionality. But once again I appeal to my fellow citizens to finally wake up, face reality and stop playing this diabolical game.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a graduate psychologist and educationalist. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Notes

(1) https://www.globalresearch.ca/great-game–smashing-countries/5753936

(2) Goldmann-Verlag (2003). Munich

(3) Ullstein Book (1977). BerlinSame Fear, Different Year

Related Articles

8 September 2006

22 August 2019

On Aug 27 2008 at the Democratic Convention in Denver, Vice-presidential candidate Sen. Joseph Biden presented the plan for the real war, the war against China, Russia. He repeated the key points pushed by Zbigniew Brzezinski in his obsessive determination to go to the final clash with Russia and Asia.For…

28 August 2008The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/afghanistan-then-whole-world-today/5753983