Irish Medical Doctor: The Shots Are Killing People! We Need to Stop this! Her Medical License Was Just Suspended

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, August 25, 2021Health Impact News 24 August 2021

An Irish medical doctor who had just worked all night in the hospital took time to give an impassioned plea to stop the COVID-19 injections. She states that other than the children, for whom the shots are not yet authorized, almost everyone she treated had two doses of COVID-19 shots.

She states that she is seeing things that in all her years of practice she has never seen before, such as blood clots in the arm of a young girl in her 20s. Nobody is linking these injuries to the vaccines.

She states that the hospitals are short staffed because nurses are quitting, as they do not want to get the jab.

“The shots are killing people,” she states, and “We need to stop this!”

“I would take one of these vaccines, in fact all 4 of them, every hour on the hour, in all my four limbs, if they would just leave our children alone.”

Just as I published this today, I found out that Dr. Anne McCloskey has been suspended from practicing medicine as a result of this video.Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

NORTHERN Ireland’s most senior doctor last night said he was “personally appalled” by the anti-vaccine video posted by a Derry GP who has been suspended from practising medicine.

Dr Anne McCloskey, a former Aontú councillor, expressed concerns in a social media video about young people being given the vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sir Michael McBride also warned of the “great distress” caused by comments made by Dr McCloskey on social media after she inferred vaccinations were causing young people to become seriously ill- and falsely claimed “unapproved” vaccines were an “experimental genetic therapy”.

Following complaints by GP colleagues about the weekend post, the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) yesterday moved to suspend Dr McCloskey as a “precautionary measure” as an investigation continues into “complaints and concerns against this doctor”.

The veteran GP retired in 2019 after more than 30 years working in the Shantallow area of the city but returned to the health service last April in response to the pandemic workforce appeal.

Dr McCloskey has been based in an out-of-hours GP centre in Derry for more than a year. (Source.)

This is what happens when you expose the Globalists’ agenda. Now it’s time for the rest of us to follow her example, no matter what the cost!

This is from our Bitchute channel, and it should be on our Rumble channel also shortly.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/trpCTn4LNco9/

The original source of this article is Health Impact News

