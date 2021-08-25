The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link)

The flowers in the bowl (a Covid poem)followed by a reflection on the writing of this poem The flowers are in the bowl Because they caught on the mower I felt bad for them And placed them in the bowl In a little water This world is going to hell He said I know listen read this Don’t go to hell I said Too late he said After I read what he … Continue reading "The flowers in the bowl (a Covid poem)followed by a reflection on the writing of this […] Gary Lindorff

Why Did the Afghan Army Fold So Fast? Because They had Nothing to Fight For American pundits, politicians and Pentagon apologists are all casting about trying to find the reason why the Afghanistan military, supposedly 300,000 trained people in uniform and supplied with over $83 billion in US weaponry including ground attack planes and helicopters, folded like an old deck of used cards in two weeks’ time confronted by … Continue r […] Dave LIndorff

Afghanistan: Deja Vu All Over Again When will they ever learn, oh when will they ever learn? – Pete Seeger The scene of hundreds of desperate Afghanis running and trying absurdly to latch onto the skin of a massive C17 taxiing down a runway about to take off from Kabul Airport was the iconic image that stuck for me — like … Continue reading "Afghanistan: Deja Vu All Over Again" The p […] John Grant

Biden Could Have Spared Afghanistan and US 6 Months of Pointless War by Just Ending It There are two things I suppose everyone would agree are true about the remarkable events of the past several weeks in Afghanistan. One is that we are witnessing the latest major loss in a string of wars and “incursions” that the US has lost since the end of World War II. The other is … Continue reading "Biden Could Have Spared Afghanistan and US 6 Mo […] Dave LIndorff