The Blockade Against Venezuela: Measures and Consequences

An infographic breaking down Washington and its allies’ economic aggression against Caracas.

By Venezuelanalysis.com

Global Research, August 25, 2021Venezuelanalysis.com 22 August 2021

***

In recent years, the United States and its allies have unleashed a devastating blockade against Venezuela in hopes of triggering regime change. In this infographic, designed by Utopix‘s Kael Abello, we detail the measures and deadly consequences of this multi-pronged aggression.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: Rally in rejection of the U.S. destabilizing plan against Venezuela, 2019. | Photo: Twitter/ @codepinkNew Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science

Related Articles

21 June 2021

23 August 2021

22 July 2021The original source of this article is Venezuelanalysis.comCopyright © Venezuelanalysis.com, Venezuelanalysis.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/blockade-against-venezuela-measures-consequences/5753961