Jaime C.

The Blockade Against Venezuela: Measures and Consequences

An infographic breaking down Washington and its allies’ economic aggression against Caracas.

By Venezuelanalysis.com

Global Research, August 25, 2021Venezuelanalysis.com 22 August 2021

***

In recent years, the United States and its allies have unleashed a devastating blockade against Venezuela in hopes of triggering regime change. In this infographic, designed by Utopix‘s Kael Abello, we detail the measures and deadly consequences of this multi-pronged aggression.

A look at the the crushing sanctions levied by the US and allies, as well as their consequences for the Venezuelan population. (Venezuelanalysis / Utopix)

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: Rally in rejection of the U.S. destabilizing plan against Venezuela, 2019. | Photo: Twitter/ @codepinkNew Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science

Related Articles

Global Outcry after Venezuela Financially Blocked from COVAX Initiative

21 June 2021

U.S. Interventionism in Venezuela. Elliott Abrams: If Opposition Decides to Reform or Eliminate the ‘[ Juan Guaidó ] Interim Government,’ We Must Support It

23 August 2021

If Biden Wants to “Stand with the Cuban People,” He Can Ease the Cruel Blockade

22 July 2021The original source of this article is Venezuelanalysis.comCopyright © Venezuelanalysis.comVenezuelanalysis.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/blockade-against-venezuela-measures-consequences/5753961

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.