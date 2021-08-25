The Blockade Against Venezuela: Measures and Consequences

An infographic breaking down Washington and its allies’ economic aggression against Caracas.
In recent years, the United States and its allies have unleashed a devastating blockade against Venezuela in hopes of triggering regime change. In this infographic, designed by Utopix‘s Kael Abello, we detail the measures and deadly consequences of this multi-pronged aggression.
Featured image: Rally in rejection of the U.S. destabilizing plan against Venezuela, 2019. | Photo: Twitter/ @codepinkNew Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science
