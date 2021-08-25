The Fake News that FDA Approved the Vaccines Is Made Clear in the Letter. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Prevails

By Martin Armstrong

Global Research, August 25, 2021Armstrong Economics 24 August 2021

***

The FDA did not approve the vaccines but extended the Emergency Use of the vaccines. They are also trying very hard to have agencies force employers to compel everyone to vaccinate but at the same time leaving themselves as an escape clause which they can return to claiming they never approved the vaccines beyond emergency use.

This is getting really questionable as to why they are forcing vaccines that clearly do not work and CANNOT work for as long as COVID exists in animals, it will constantly evolve and mutate just like the seasonal flu that sometimes comes from Birds or even Swine. The real question is WHY are we being lied to for what is the real purpose of the vaccines? They obviously do not care about the Great Unwashed, they prefer to thin the herd.

*

