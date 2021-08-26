“COVID Stupidity” of the Medical Establishment, Governments, and Corporate Executives

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, August 26, 2021

***

I find it unbelievable that doctors, governments, and corporate executives cannot comprehend the concept of Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) and that ADE is a consequence of the mRNA vaccines. It is the vaccine that is producing the wave of new infections in heavily vaccinated countries.

The vaccine is the problem, not the solution. See this.

Yet the incompetent authorities in Israel, US, Iceland and elsewhere think the solution is more vaccination and booster shots. How is it possible that Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Airlines, is so stupid that he cannot comprehend ADE?

75% of Delta’s work force is vaccinated, but Bastian says the spread of infection requires “more work to be done.” So he is imposing a special $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees in the company health plan. See this. Is the COVID Vaccine Causing the “COVID Variants”?

It has been established that it is mainly vaccinated people who comprise the newly infected and that it is vaccinated people who “shedding” the virus are spreading it among the unvaccinated.

It is the vaccinated people who are a threat to others, not the unvaccinated. Vaccination with mRNA experimental technology spreads the virus and makes it uncontainable.

As Dr. Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Lauréate in Medicine says,

“You see it in each country, it’s the same: the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths.”

As Dr. Vanden Bssche, a developer of vaccines and Senior Ebola Program Manager says,

“Given the huge amount of immune escape that will be provoked by mass vaccination campaigns and flanking containment measures, it is difficult to imagine how human interventions would not cause the COVID-19 pandemic to turn into an incredible disaster for global and individual health.”

Those doing the vaccinations are driven by profit and greed, and perhaps by darker motives, and those submitting to vaccination are driven by blind fear. This does not have a promising outcome.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from NaturalNews.com/NewsTarget.com

Related Articles

23 August 2021

8 June 2021

14 February 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/unbelievable-covid-stupidity-medical-establishment-governments-corporate-executives/5754096