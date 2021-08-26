Trust the Science? CDC Counts People Dying Within 14 Days of Jab as “Unvaccinated”

By Kelen McBreen

Global Research, August 26, 2021Infowars 25 August 2021

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study is being used by mainstream media to fearmonger Americans into taking Covid vaccines.

Yahoo Finance published an article with the headline, “Unvaccinated LA residents were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study.”

Citing the Los Angeles County Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released on Tuesday, even local news promoted the claim that “Unvaccinated L.A. County residents [are] 5 times more likely to get COVID, 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.”

Looking at a screenshot of the CDC release, one can observe the definitions for what they consider “fully vaccinated,” “partially vaccinated,” or “unvaccinated.”

According to the chart, “unvaccinated <14 days receipt of the first dose of a 2-dose series or 1 dose of the single-dose vaccine or if no vaccination registry data were available.”CDC Study, Most People Infected with COVID During Massachusetts Outbreak Were Vaccinated, 74 Percent of Outbreak Within Vaccinated Population

This means if someone was hospitalized, admitted to ICU, required mechanical ventilation or died within two weeks of getting the jab they are being counted as “unvaccinated.”

Unfortunately, because the data is not specific enough, we don’t know how many truly unvaccinated people were hospitalized or died of Covid in Los Angeles County from May to late July.

The entire report can basically be tossed into the trash thanks to the inclusion of the recently vaccinated in the unvaccinated category.

This intentionally misleading data is now being used to infringe on the rights of the people of California and across the entire United States as vaccine mandates and passports are being rolled out nationwide.

