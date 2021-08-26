Jaime C.

Video: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Talks About COVID Vaccine Deaths

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Global Research, August 26, 2021

“More people who took the vaccine died than those who took the placebo.

The vaccine does prevent a small number of deaths from COVID-19, but for every life that was saved, three people died from heart attacks.”

Video. RFK Jr. Video Player00:0001:38

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-robert-f-kennedy-jr-talks-about-covid-vaccine-deaths/5754087

