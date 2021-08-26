By Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Global Research, August 26, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

“More people who took the vaccine died than those who took the placebo.

The vaccine does prevent a small number of deaths from COVID-19, but for every life that was saved, three people died from heart attacks.”

Video. RFK Jr. Video Player 00:0001:38

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Vaccine Injury NewsSame Fear, Different Year

Related Articles

5 July 2021

24 August 2021

12 July 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-robert-f-kennedy-jr-talks-about-covid-vaccine-deaths/5754087