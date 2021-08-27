This Week Most Popular Articles

- Study: Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Carry 251 Times Viral Load, Pose Threat to Unvaccinated Patients, Co-WorkersDr. Peter McCullough, August 24 , 2021
- Video: Dr. Simone Gold – The Truth About the COVID-19 VaccineDr. Simone Gold, March 24 , 2021
- Two Top Virologists’ Frightening Warnings About COVID Injections: Ignored by Government and Big MediaJoel S. Hirschhorn, August 23 , 2021
- 57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All VaccinationsDr. Roxana Bruno, August 17 , 2021
- The “Killer Vaccine” Worldwide. 7.9 Billion PeopleProf Michel Chossudovsky, August 27 , 2021
- 15,472 Dead 1.5 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ShotsBrian Shilhavy, June 22 , 2021
- 20,595 Dead 1.9 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ShotsBrian Shilhavy, August 3 , 2021
- Trust the Science? CDC Counts People Dying Within 14 Days of Jab as “Unvaccinated”Kelen McBreen, August 26 , 2021
- The Vaccinated Are Getting Sick at High Rates as Scientists Are Clueless As to WhyTimothy Alexander Guzman, August 23 , 2021
- The “Secret Agenda” of the So-called Elite and the COVID mRNA Vaccine. “Reducing World Population”?Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, August 21 , 2021
- The mRNA Vaccine’s Poisonous Potions: Medical Malpractice or “Slow Motion Genocide”?Peter Koenig, August 25 , 2021
- Soldiers Fight Back Against Military’s Upcoming Vaccine Mandate by Filing Lawsuit Against PentagonKyle Becker, August 23 , 2021
- J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly ServeDoctors for COVID Ethics, August 24 , 2021
- A Letter to the UnvaccinatedDr. Angela Durante, August 12 , 2021
- Video: Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated? Interview with Christine MasseyChristine Massey, August 25 , 2021
- Video: Prominent Pathologist: What These Jabs Do to the Brain and Other OrgansDr. Ryan Cole, August 24 , 2021
- “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Robert F. Kennedy Jr, August 25 , 2021
- Denmark Abolishes All Corona MeasuresFree West Media, August 25 , 2021
- Could It be a Population Reduction Plot After All?Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, August 23 , 2021
- Two Things Mainstream Media Didn’t Tell You About FDA’s Approval of Pfizer VaccineRobert F. Kennedy Jr, August 25 , 2021
- What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. “Human Guinea Pigs”?F. William Engdahl, August 23 , 2021
- ‘Ultra-Vaxxed’ Israel Sees Huge Surge in COVID as ‘Experts’ Avoid the Only Logical ConclusionJ.D. Rucker, August 26 , 2021
- Over 32,000 People Dead in Brazil Following COVID-19 Vaccines According to Official Media ReportBrian Shilhavy, August 20 , 2021
- COVID-19 and the Shadowy “Trusted News Initiative”Elizabeth Woodworth, August 13 , 2021
- Colossal Financial Pyramid: BlackRock and The WEF “Great Reset”F. William Engdahl, August 22 , 2021
- Report: ‘The Vaccines Are Neither Safe nor Effective’Mordechai Sones, August 23 , 2021
- The WHO Blames China for Covid-19. The WHO Is Supporting Criminal Injections Falsely Called Vaccines?Peter Koenig, August 21 , 2021
- Sucharit Bhakdi: COVID-19 Vaccination Is Greatest Threat Humanity Ever FacedThe Herland Report, August 24 , 2021
- Irish Medical Doctor: The Shots Are Killing People! We Need to Stop this! Her Medical License Was Just SuspendedBrian Shilhavy, August 25 , 2021
- Statistical Fraud in the FDA Vaccine Approval ProcessJosh Mitteldorf, August 23 , 2021
- The Fake News that FDA Approved the Vaccines Is Made Clear in the Letter. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) PrevailsMartin Armstrong, August 25 , 2021
- COVID Noncompliance Now Labeled Top ‘Terror Threat’Dr. Joseph Mercola, August 25 , 2021
- Microbiologist Explains COVID Jab Effects: Dr. Sucharit BhakdiDr. Sucharit Bhakdi, August 23 , 2021
- On the Verge of a Global Financial Meltdown? “Green Bankers” and the “Great Reset Task Force”Matthew Ehret-Kump, August 26 , 2021
- The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 25 , 2021
- 13,000 Deaths, Nearly 600,000 Adverse Events Reported after COVID Vaccines, as Debate Heats Up Over BoostersMegan Redshaw, August 22 , 2021
- Does the Virus Exist? SARS-CoV-2 Has Not Been Isolated? “Biggest Fraud in Medical History”Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 10 , 2021
- The Truth About the Covid-19 Vaccine. Dr. Simone Gold, Founder of AFLDFrontline Doctors, August 18 , 2021
- Medical Monsters on the LooseMark Sircus, August 25 , 2021
- Australia – On the Brink of Total FascismJohn Goss, August 24 , 2021
- Vaccine Deaths Pile Up Without Media CoverageJoel S. Hirschhorn, August 19 , 2021
- The FDA Has Proved Itself to be a Totally Corrupt and Criminal OrganizationDr. Paul Craig Roberts, August 25 , 2021
- After 1,517,211 Injuries and 9,027 Recorded Vaccine Deaths in the U.S. FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineBrian Shilhavy, August 24 , 2021
- Blood Clot Formation: Visual Display of How mRNA Vaccine Affects CellsDr. Joseph Mercola, August 20 , 2021
- Bombshell UK Data Destroys Entire Premise for Vaccine PushChris Waldburger, August 27 , 2021
- Did FDA Really Approve the Pfizer COVID Vaccine? Wait. What?Jon Rappoport, August 26 , 2021
- “Our Species is Being Genetically Modified”: Humanity’s March Toward Extinction? Analysis of the Microbiome and ViromeDavid Skripac, August 15 , 2021
- Several Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine Presidents Assassinated, Mainstream Media Silent, COVID-19 Jabs “Coincidentally” Rolled Out Just Days LaterCaptaindaretofly, August 26 , 2021
- Florida Governor DeSantis Pulls the Rug Out from Under the False COVID NarrativeDr. Paul Craig Roberts, August 24 , 2021
- Unbelievable: The FDA Fully Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccine”Dr. Mark Trozzi, August 24 , 2021