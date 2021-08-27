Jaime C.

Video: Love Your Servitude – Aldous Huxley & George Orwell

By After Skool

Global Research, August 27, 2021After Skool 3 February 2021

Aldous Huxley (26 July 1894 – 22 November 1963) was an English writer and philosopher. He wrote nearly fifty books both novels and non-fiction works—as well as wide-ranging essays, narratives, and poems. In his most famous novel Brave New World (1932) and his final novel Island (1962), he presented his vision of dystopia and utopia, respectively.

George Orwell, was an English novelist, essayist, journalist and critic. His work is characterised by lucid prose, biting social criticism, opposition to totalitarianism and mass surveillance. As a writer, Orwell produced literary criticism and poetry, fiction and polemical journalism; and is best known for the allegorical novella Animal Farm (1945) and the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949).

The profound animation from 12:30 to 15:45 of this video is from “IN-SHADOW – A Modern Odyssey – Animated Short Film” by Lubomir Arsov.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoSame Fear, Different Year

